Four suspicious fires in Mt Morgan sparks arson concerns

SUSPICIOUS BLAZE: It is believed a serial arsonist could be in our midst as four suspicious fires occurred in Mount Morgan on Wednesday.

AUTHORITIES believe four more suspicious fires were lit in the Mount Morgan area amid fresh fears a serial arsonist is on the loose.

An emergency services alert was sent out at about 5pm Wednesday alerting residents to the suspicious blazes.

A Queensland Fire Service (QFS) spokeswoman said the latest fires, which occurred in Struck Oil and Leyden's Hill, were quickly put out.

These latest fires come after a spree of suspicious fires in the region in the past month.

Fire crews attended the scene of a fire in a paddock in Depot Hill on June 6 which Queensland Police suspected to be linked to several other deliberately lit blazes.

Detectives were investigating whether that fire was linked to other fires in Gracemere, Port Curtis, Bouldercombe and Mount Morgan.

Officer in charge of Rockhampton Criminal Investigation Branch, Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey, said he feared it was only a matter of time before someone was hurt or injured.

"We believe these incidents are linked and while there has been no serious property damage or injury as a result of the fires as yet, if these actions continue, there is a high likelihood that this will occur,” he said.

A suspicious fire occurred at Gracemere on May 21 which saw more than 150m on scrub alight on a roadside.

A tree was also engulfed in flames but the blaze was quickly contained by fire crews.

The same day, another suspicious grass fire took place at Pink Lily.

In the days following, two more suspicious fires occurred.

There was reports of a fire at Nine Mile Creek Rd on May 22 and another fire at Fairy Bower Rd on May 26.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444.

People can report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.