Four teens charged after The Range burglary

Rockhampton police charged four teens on Tuesday after the alleged break-in of a house at The Range.

Neighbours of a Kennedy Street home allegedly saw boys committing an offence on Monday and phoned police.

The boys fled on foot and after an extensive chase, one was located near the scene and the others near Rockhampton Airport.

Investigations resulted in four teens being charged with several offences across the Capricornia District.

Three of the boys were charged, denied police bail, and were held in custody before appearing in Rockhampton Children’s Court on Tuesday morning.

The fourth teen was also charged and is due to appear in Rockhampton Children’s Court later this month.

The charges were as follows:

– A 14-year-old Kawana boy was charged with two counts of burglary, enter premises with intent to commit indictable offence, two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, fraud, receiving tainted property and one count of unlawfully take away goods.

– A 15-year-old Koongal boy was charged with two counts of burglary, enter premises with intent to commit indictable offence, two counts of unlawful use of motor vehicle and receiving tainted property.

– A 17-year-old Gracemere boy was charged with two counts of burglary, enter premises with intent to commit indictable offence, two counts of unlawful use of motor vehicle, fraud, possess tainted property, trespass, possess knife in a public place and possess utensil.

– A 16-year-old Woorabinda boy was charged with two counts of burglary, enter premises with intent to commit indictable offence, two counts of unlawful use of motor vehicle and possess tainted property.