Four things that happened in Rocky Council today

AS the last meeting for Rockhampton Regional Council got under way, City Hall seats were packed with officers ready to wrap up their year.

Mayor Margaret Strelow attended her first and last meeting after an unsuccessful state election campaign commending council staff on a successful 2017.

But councillors got down to business quickly passing a number of proposals:

Busby passes curfew at council

A number of proposals were finalised in yesterday's last ordinary council meeting for the year, including the issue surrounding Busby Marou's curfew for One Hot Night.

In last week's committee meeting, Cr Cherie Rutherford raised concerns about the curfew extension from 10.30 to 11.55pm.

Local Rocky band Busby Marou start up annual event "One Hot Night" to thank the fans who shaped their success. Allan Reinikka ROK070917abusbyma

Cr Rutherford asked for "justification” as to why this event needed to be extended, adding residents in the area could be affected.

The proposal was eventually moved and passed unanimously in yesterday's meeting.

Plans to lure national event to Beef Capital

A national tourism conference could hit the Beef Capital if Rockhampton Regional Council get their way.

Councillors yesterday discussed plans in their ordinary meeting to become a Silver Sponsor at the 2018 Developing Northern Australia conference.

After four years of the industry growth conference being held in surrounding Queensland cities, the "significant positive economic impact” of the conference is seen as a key national event.

Academics from around the nation travel to the event with reports showing researchers, investors, scientists and economists among the attendees.

Local artists get major funding boost

Four talented arts services have been approved for substantial grants to develop the quality of art and practice in the Rockhampton region.

Applicants for the Regional Arts Development Fund were assessed by the committee with four local organisations being successful.

Rockhampton Regional Council discussed the outcome of the report which needed endorsement from councillors for joint funding with Arts Queensland.

Rockhampton Regional Council Mayor, Margaret Strelow at Rockhampton Art Gallery with just some of the great Australian art works acquired for its collection, but remaining in storage because of a lack of space. Picture: Steve Vit Steve Vit

CQ Contemporary Art were recommended to receive a $3,395 grant which would bring two tutors to Rockhampton to facilitate separate art workshops in 2018.

Recollection Artists were recommended for a grant of $13,500 which would mount a joint exhibition examining the distinct cultural identity of the region.

A grant of $3,818 was recommended for Plural Theatre to conduct theatre workshops with young people on foster care, exploring their emotional well-being as they leave care.

Rockhampton Art Gallery was also recommended a grant of $3,825 to develop and present a large scale exhibition providing more opportunity for artists in the region.

The committee denied funding for the Rockhampton Art Gallery to employee a casual staff member which reduced the funding amount by more than $1000.

Future tribute to traditional land owners

As the last piece of business for Rockhampton Regional Council for the year, Drew Wickerson moved a touching tribute which saw unanimous support around the table.

Cr Wickerson moved a Notice of Motion in yesterday's ordinary council meeting for the traditional custodians of the land to be acknowledged at the beginning of each meeting next year.

Drew Wickerson, Division 6 candidate

"I believe that is appropriate and fitting as a council to pay respects and also observe the practise of formally recognising indigenous owners and further that this be included in agendas,” he said.

Councillors around the table were in full support of Cr Wickerson's proposal, with Mayor Margaret Strelow proposing a permanent acknowledgement be installed in City Hall.

Cr Tony Williams said it was important to take every opportunity to acknowledge the traditional owners.

The notice of motion was unanimously moved by councillors.