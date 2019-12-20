Four times more copies of new visitor guide than the last one

Capricorn Enterprise has released the new 2020 Yeppoon and the Capricorn Coast Insider’s Guide with four times as many copies printed as the popular 2018/19 edition.

The comprehensive booklet provides visitors and locals alike with detailed information on attractions, events, accommodation, restaurants, retail, arts, national parks and more.

The exciting difference in the 2020 edition is that the entire publication has been populated with images taken by real visitors/locals to the Capricorn Coast region.

Project Manager and Capricorn Enterprise’s Senior Marketing Executive, Krista Brown said the 2020 edition of the Yeppoon and Capricorn Coast Insider’s Guide will showcase imagery that is entirely User Generated Content (UGC) – that is images sourced from real Instagram accounts.

“We believe this will be the first travel brochure of its kind for a Queensland destination (and possibly Australia),” she said.

“Embracing UGC will allow visitors to see the beauty of our destination through the eyes of other travellers”.

Due to the popularity of the 2018/19 guide Capricorn Enterprise has had to increase the 2020 print run by an additional 10,000 copies to 40,000.

The guide has also grown by a massive 16 pages to total of 52 pages, which means a great deal more content and what’s more, the ‘Official Welcome’ has been written by none other than local duo, Busby Marou.

The new content will include food tips, must see art, most shareable photo spots, top National Park experiences and more.

Capricorn Enterprise CEO Mary Carroll said the visitor guide was the primary piece of printed marketing collateral for the Capricorn Coast Region and advertising opportunities are open for all businesses.

“This guide is intended for tactical use within the region to disperse visitors once they arrive and to increase their length of stay,” she said.

“The guide is also distributed at 140 Queensland Visitor Information Centres and are distributed at Trade and Consumer Shows across Australia”.

Visitor Guides are available to all local businesses to distribute and are available online as a downloadable e-mag www.visitcapricorn.com.au/capricorn-coast-visitors-guide. If you would like to stock Visitor Guides in your business please contact The Capricorn Coast Visitor Information Centre, Ross Creek Roundabout – 1800 675 785.