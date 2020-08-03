Four unsecured weapons found at Cap Coast house

Police found the weapons during a visit for an unrelated matter.

POLICE found four unsecured weapons at a Bungundarra house during a visit for an unrelated matter.

Alan Gordon John Toop, 38, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on July 30 to failing to keep weapons in a secure storage facility.

The court heard that police attended Toop’s Williams Rd residence on April 20 when they saw the weapons not properly secured in a gun safe.

Toop told police the safe had not been secured for about three weeks as he was unable to repair it.

The court heard that prior to the police visit, Toop had made enquiries at two gun shops in Rockhampton but there were issues due to coronavirus restrictions.

Toop’s solicitor said Toop had held a weapons licence since he was 17 and on this occasion, his guns were still in the safe but the key was inoperable.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke accepted the explanation surrounding the circumstances and also acknowledged that Toop had co-operated fully with police.

He placed Toop on a three-month good behaviour order with a $300 recognisance.

