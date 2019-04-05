Menu
Road open after Fitzroy Bridge crash

Jack Evans
by
5th Apr 2019 5:50 PM

UPDATE 6:35pm

Vehicles have been removes and traffic is now flowing freely through Fitzroy St.

UPDATE 6:00pm

Emergency services are currently on the scene and the removal of vehicles is under way.

North bound traffic stopped on the East St - Fitzroy St intersection.

 

 

Four vehicle crash on the Fitzroy Bridge
5:40pm:

POLICE are on the scene of a four vehicle crash on the Fitzroy Bridge.

Four vehicles are involved in a collision on the inside lane.

Queensland Ambulance Services are on their way to the scene.

It remains unclear whether there are injuries and traffic has been stopped and has began to bank up from both directions.

