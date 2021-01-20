Menu
Four vehicle crash reported on main road in peak hour

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@news.com.au
20th Jan 2021 9:07 AM
9AM: Both lanes are now back open and traffic is able to flow through after a traffic crash on Gladstone Rd on Wednesday morning.

8.30AM: A four vehicle crash has been reported on Gladstone Rd near the Jellicoe St intersection on Wednesday morning.

Police have reported the right hand lane is closed as traffic continues to flow on the other lanes.

Police are directing traffic.

Paramedics are on scene and it appears most passengers are unharmed and they are attending to one female patient.

