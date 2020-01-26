Four vehicle ‘nose to tail’ crash reported

2pm: ALL NORTHBOUND lanes of Yaamba Rd are blocked following a multiple car crash in North Rockhampton.

Police are on scene diverting traffic down Farm St.

1.45pm: ONE vehicle is on reportedly on fire following a four-vehicle traffic crash in North Rockhampton.

The crash occured around 1.45pm on the corner of Farm St and Yaamba Rd in Norman Gardens.

All passengers have self-extricated and it is believed there is up to six patients with no major injuries.

The crash has been reported as a “nose to tail”.

Emergency services are responding and it is believed police are doing traffic control.