Four vehicle ‘nose to tail’ crash reported
2pm: ALL NORTHBOUND lanes of Yaamba Rd are blocked following a multiple car crash in North Rockhampton.
Police are on scene diverting traffic down Farm St.
1.45pm: ONE vehicle is on reportedly on fire following a four-vehicle traffic crash in North Rockhampton.
The crash occured around 1.45pm on the corner of Farm St and Yaamba Rd in Norman Gardens.
All passengers have self-extricated and it is believed there is up to six patients with no major injuries.
The crash has been reported as a “nose to tail”.
Emergency services are responding and it is believed police are doing traffic control.