PARAMEDICS were called out to a Bouldercombe property where a four-wheel-drive had crashed last night.

The incident was reported to emergency services at 6.53pm.

Queensland Ambulance said the patient suffered a “significant shoulder and arm injury”.

They transported the patient in a stable condition to Rockhampton Hospital.