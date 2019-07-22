Menu
ROAD BLOCKED: A vehicle has hit parked cars before careening through a fence at the Range this afternoon.
ROAD BLOCKED: A vehicle has hit parked cars before careening through a fence at the Range this afternoon. Kerri-Anne Mesner
Four-wheel-drive smashes fence after hitting parked cars

Leighton Smith
by
22nd Jul 2019 3:58 PM
A DETOUR is in place and the main road to the Rockhampton Airport, North St, remains blocked following a collision between a four-wheel-drive and parked cars.

Queensland Police said just after 2.30pm today, a blue four-wheel-drive collided with a parked red hatchback before careening through a fence at the corner of North and Agnes St, Wandal.

While the motorists didn't sustain injuries and refused assessment by paramedics, the road remains blocked.

A section of a Wandal property's white picket fence was destroyed in the crash.

QFES confirmed the vehicles involved were currently being loaded onto tow trucks and the road would be reopened for traffic shortly.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

