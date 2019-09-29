Four wickets in five overs sets up victory

FULL FLIGHT: Gracemere's Luke Johnstone sends down a delivery in the Cap Challenge clash against The Glen on Saturday. Picture: ALLAN REINIKKA

CRICKET: Gracemere bagged four wickets in five overs on their way to scoring a comprehensive win over The Glen in Round 2 of the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge.

Off-spinner Kris McDonald did the damage with the ball, taking three key wickets in an impressive spell midway through the innings, while skipper Todd Harmsworth led the way with the bat, finishing with an unbeaten 70.

The Glen won the toss and sent Gracemere in to bat in Saturday’s game at the Rockhampton Cricket Grounds.

Opener Trent Acutt anchored his innings with a solid 47; he and Harmsworth the major contributors to the team’s final tally of 170.

The Glen's Zane Robertson.

In reply, The Glen managed just 106, their run scoring restricted by Gracemere’s accurate bowling.

Harmsworth praised his bowlers, who all played their part.

“We bowled tight areas which you’ve got to do with the likes of Jason Seng and Sam Lowry in their team,” he said.

“Kade Horan and Jarrod Walsh started us off well and then Kris McDonald came on and picked up three very vital wickets in the middle.

“We got four wickets in the space of five overs and three of their better batters were gone into the sheds which helped massively.”

Gracemere's Justin Peacock.

Harmsworth said it was a good start to the season for Gracemere, who also won their opening game last week against Cap Coast Parkana.

In the other game of the round, Frenchville Falcons scored a commanding win over Rockhampton Brothers.

Brothers batted first and scored 124, with skipper Luke Reid and Murray Harch both making 32.

In reply, Frenchville were just two wickets down when they reached the total in the 26th over.

Lachlan Hartley top scored with 40, while Brent Hartley and Joe McGahan were 37 and 32 not out respectively.

The Hartley brothers, McGahan and Harmsworth will all line up with the CQ Seamers at the Bulls Masters T20 Country Championships in Bundaberg this weekend.

The Cap Challenge will resume on October 12.