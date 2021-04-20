Menu
Six more people, including a four-year-old child, have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Northern Territory in the past 24 hours.
Health

Four-year-old child among six new COVID-19 cases in the NT

by ALICIA PERERA
20th Apr 2021 1:07 PM
SIX more people, including a four-year-old girl, have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Northern Territory in the past 24 hours.

The NT government has reported that a girl, aged four, three women aged 33, 34 and 71, and two men, aged 33 and 42, are the latest cases.

The 71-year-old woman arrived on a repatriation flight from Chennai on Thursday, April 15.

The government said the woman is the care of Royal Darwin Hospital for medical treatment unrelated to COVID-19.

The five other cases all arrived in Darwin on a repatriation flight from New Delhi on Saturday, April 17, and are under the care of AUSMAT staff at the Howard Springs quarantine facility.

The 42-yearold man is showing mild symptoms while the other cases are all asymptomatic.

The new cases take the total number of COVID-19 cases diagnosed in the NT since the start of the pandemic to 130, with 89 of those having come from international repatriation flights.

All cases have been related to international or interstate travel, and there have been no cases of community transmission.

alicia.perera@news.com.au

 

