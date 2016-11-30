Four young offenders arrested after chase

DRINK RIDING: A cyclist almost crashed into a police car while under the influence of alcohol last week.

UPDATE 1.30PM: THE four young offenders who ran from police in Norman Gardens this afternoon have all been apprehended.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said officers observed four people attempting to break into a car port at an Atherton St home about 11.30am.

The offenders then fled the scene and officers chased them through several streets, including Capricorn Crescent where it is understood one person was arrested.

Eventually all offenders were tracked down and arrested by police.

The spokesperson said there was no record of an officer being injured in the incident.

UPDATE 12.10PM: POLICE are surrounding a number of streets in Norman Gardens in an attempt to catch a fleeing offender.

Police are reportedly stationing themselves in the vicinity of Farm St, Bramble St and Norman Rd as crews search for a juvenile male who has absconded officers.

It is unclear at this stage what offence has been committed.

BREAKING 12PM: MULTIPLE police crews are responding to officers who appear to be in distress at a Norman Gardens address.

Initial information suggest officers have been involved in a scuffle and chase in Capricorn Crescent.

Officers could be heard shouting in distress at the scene.

Reports suggest two people have been restrained and taken into custody.

More updates to come.