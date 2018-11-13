Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Four men have invaded a Cabramatta home. PHOTO: Bill Hearne
Four men have invaded a Cabramatta home. PHOTO: Bill Hearne
Crime

Four-man assault in armed home invasion

by Angelo Risso
13th Nov 2018 5:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Armed men have invaded a Sydney family's home and assaulted two members, including a grandmother, before making off with a wallet.

Four men armed with a pistol and pieces of wood forced their way into the Cabramatta West home about 12:30am and were confronted by a family of five - two parents, their adult son and daughter and their grandmother.

The invaders demanded money, police say. The son was assaulted with a piece of wood and the grandmother was pushed to the ground before the men fled with a wallet. The pair was treated at the scene by ambulance officers.

Related Items

assault cabramatta grandmother home invasion

Top Stories

    Huge $9.1M funding set to open doors for more CQUni students

    premium_icon Huge $9.1M funding set to open doors for more CQUni students

    Politics Govt funding will go towards more than 100 more student spaces

    • 13th Nov 2018 6:18 AM
    Hoon destroys $72k car in 'childish' act on sporting fields

    premium_icon Hoon destroys $72k car in 'childish' act on sporting fields

    Crime Police noticed headlights and heard engines revving on footy fields

    PM promises every banking misconduct submission will be read

    premium_icon PM promises every banking misconduct submission will be read

    Politics There is still a push for regional hearings in the Royal Commission

    Offender 'not getting the message' about domestic violence

    premium_icon Offender 'not getting the message' about domestic violence

    Crime 'Maybe one day you will get the message,' Magistrate

    Local Partners