Another property under restrictions after tick outbreak

Brooke Duncan
by
15th Jul 2019 10:45 AM | Updated: 11:11 AM
A FOURTH Western Downs property has been placed under restrictions after a cattle tick was identified by Biosecurity Queensland.

The announcement on Monday morning by the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries comes after three properties in the Chinchilla district were identified with cattle tick last month and placed under movement controls.

This is the first property in the Tara area to be identified with cattle tick.

A DAF spokesman told the Chronicle adjoining landholders were informed of the discovery on Friday.

"Biosecurity Queensland continues to do tracing and surveillance to understand how the ticks came to be on these properties," the spokesman said. 

Biosecurity Queensland will meet with graziers in Chinchilla tomorrow morning to discuss the detection of cattle ticks in the area and biosecurity obligations in the tick-free zone.

In a release, DAF said it is "critically important for any producer who finds suspected cattle ticks to contact Biosecurity Queensland immediately and keep tick samples so any infestation can be verified".

