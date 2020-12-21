Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Rockhampton Regional Council members stand together to pay their respects to former mayor Margaret Strelow. Councillor Donna Kirkland, Shane Latcham, Tony Williams Drew Wickerson, Ellen Smith, Cherie Rutherford and Acting Mayor Neil Fisher.
Rockhampton Regional Council members stand together to pay their respects to former mayor Margaret Strelow. Councillor Donna Kirkland, Shane Latcham, Tony Williams Drew Wickerson, Ellen Smith, Cherie Rutherford and Acting Mayor Neil Fisher.
Council News

Fourth Rocky councillor nominates for mayoral race

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@news.com.au
21st Dec 2020 10:37 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Councillor Cherie Rutherford’s name has appeared on the candidates list this morning for the Rockhampton Regional Council 2021 by-election.

The Division 5 Councillor was elected to Rockhampton City Council in 2004 and has been successful in elections ever since.

She previously worked for council in the parks, sports and recreation department and was Tom Wyatt’s personal assistant.

Cherie Rutherford.
Cherie Rutherford.

In 2016, she was elected as Deputy Mayor, a role she held for the four-year term until March 2020.

She is now the Sports, Parks and Public Spaces Portfolio holder and has been a longtime supporter and spokepserson for the Rockhampton Zoo.

Cr Rutherford is also well known in the community for her involvement with trampolining, having coached for the past 30 or so years.

There are now 14 candidates officially declared on the Electoral Commission of Queensland website.

Nominations close at 12pm today.

councillor cherie rutherford rockhampton regional council by-election 2021 rrc by-election 2021 rrcvotes2020
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Shed catches fire at home on the Cap Coast

        Premium Content Shed catches fire at home on the Cap Coast

        News According to police, the fire is not suspicious.

        Alleged stolen car involved in North Rocky crash

        Premium Content Alleged stolen car involved in North Rocky crash

        Breaking Three vehicles were involved in the crash, including a vehicle which is believed to...

        UPDATE: Woman in hospital after crashing through roundabout

        UPDATE: Woman in hospital after crashing through roundabout

        News She was reportedly 'driving erratically' before leaving the road.

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on the biggest stories from the last 24 hours.