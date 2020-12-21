Fourth Rocky councillor nominates for mayoral race

Rockhampton Regional Council members stand together to pay their respects to former mayor Margaret Strelow. Councillor Donna Kirkland, Shane Latcham, Tony Williams Drew Wickerson, Ellen Smith, Cherie Rutherford and Acting Mayor Neil Fisher.

Councillor Cherie Rutherford’s name has appeared on the candidates list this morning for the Rockhampton Regional Council 2021 by-election.

The Division 5 Councillor was elected to Rockhampton City Council in 2004 and has been successful in elections ever since.

She previously worked for council in the parks, sports and recreation department and was Tom Wyatt’s personal assistant.

Cherie Rutherford.

In 2016, she was elected as Deputy Mayor, a role she held for the four-year term until March 2020.

She is now the Sports, Parks and Public Spaces Portfolio holder and has been a longtime supporter and spokepserson for the Rockhampton Zoo.

Cr Rutherford is also well known in the community for her involvement with trampolining, having coached for the past 30 or so years.

There are now 14 candidates officially declared on the Electoral Commission of Queensland website.

Nominations close at 12pm today.