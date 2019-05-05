Jet fighter can fuel Fowler’s Roar rebuild

Roy O'Donovan soars above Roar skipper Matt McKay to score in Newcastle’s 6-1 win over Brisbane last month. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Robbie Fowler's Brisbane Roar revamp could start with the signing of Irish striker Roy O'Donovan.

Negotiations between the off-contract O'Donovan and his current club Newcastle are continuing, but the Roar are among four other A-League understood to be chasing the 33-year-old's signature.

O'Donovan's agent Paddy Dominguez is the man who brokered the deal between Fowler and the Roar.

Liverpool legend Fowler was unveiled as Roar coach on April 22 and wasted little time in ending the Brisbane careers of a host of players,

Overall, 14 players - including retiring skipper Matt McKay - won't be returning to Brisbane next season.

O'Donovan scored 11 goals in 19 A-League appearances for the Jets this season.

Roy O'Donovan is off contract. Picture: AAP

His season haul would have almost certainly been better if he wasn't suspended for the opening eight matches of Newcastle's campaign after being sent off for serious foul play in last year's grand final when his boot collected the face of Melbourne Victory goalkeeper Lawrence Thomas.

In 38 appearances in all competitions for the Jets, O'Donovan has scored 20 goals.

Before joining the Jets, he played for the Central Coast Mariners, where he found the back of the net 18 times in 47 appearances.

The chance of O'Donovan staying in Newcastle seem slim, with Jets owner Martin Lee reportedly having ordered cuts in budgets for players and staff.

It has been reported that Chinese billionaire Lee is considering selling the Jets or at least finding another investor to share some of the financial burden.

Meanwhile, the Roar's reluctance to offer teenage sensation Zach Duncan an A-League contract seems to have cost them their chance of keeping the young midfielder at the club next season.

New Roar boss Robbie Fowler. Picture: AAP

Duncan's late-season emergence was a rare bright spot in Brisbane's horror season.

The 18-year-old Sydney product was the Roar's best player in their season-ending 5-3 loss to Adelaide United at Suncorp Stadium on April 25.

Less than a week earlier he scored his maiden A-League goal in Brisbane's shocking 6-1 loss to Newcastle Jets.

Despite his good form, it's understood the Roar asked Duncan, who was on a youth-team deal with the club, to trial in the pre-season for an A-League contract or at the very least a scholarship deal.

Duncan's agent Buddy Farah told The Sunday Mail the Roar had lost their chance to keep Duncan.

"He's looking at all his options," said Farah, also the agent of 20-year-old midfielder Joe Caletti, who was not offered a new contract by the Roar.

Roar football director Shane Stefanutto did not return phone calls to The Sunday Mail.