Amber pictured with a Lego Adani statue.
Fox Files: Adani statue poses a powerful message

Morning Bulletin staff
21st Dec 2019 6:00 AM
ENVIRONMENTALLY-minded artist Amber Countryman has purchased herself an early Christmas present – a statue of Adani chairman and founder Gautam Shantilal Adani as a Lego figurine made by Emu Park artist Noel Brady.

She said it had taken the place of her Christmas tree in her living room and her son seemed to think it was his new toy. “I loved this sculpture from the first time a saw it!” Ms Countryman said.

The sculpture has a dead bird in Mr Adani’s hand in reflection of concerns of endangering the black throated finch which inhabits the area where the Adani Carmichael Mine is being built.

