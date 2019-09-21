Fox Files: Barbers to auction their hair for Movember

Barbers Tristan Flute, Miguel Krzywzinski, and Conah McConnell will be taking part in this years Bald the Barber at the Heritage Hotel.

They’re a cut above the rest

TODAY, barbers Tristan Flute, Miguel Krzywzinski, and Conah McConnell will be taking part in this year’s Bald the Barber at Rockhampton’s Heritage Hotel.

The boys will be doing haircuts on stage and auctioning their hair to donate the proceeds to the Movember Foundation.

Tristan has been growing his hair out specifically for the cause, so make sure you head along to the venue and support the Movember Foundation.

Fashion First

MOANA Blue’s pop-up store sale remains for only three more days.

The Yeppoon retail business is offering everything from glam to bikinis.

Find them on Normanby St, on the ground level near Kaboozies and Bayview Towers.

The store will be open today from 10am to 4pm, tomorrow from 10am to 3pm and 10am to 4pm on Monday.

Mums keeping fit

DANCE classes for stay-at-home mums and shift workers have been launched for Wednesday mornings along with night sessions.

You’re welcome to bring along the kids for a fun dance session.

The next class will be held on Wednesday from 9.30am at the Cooee Bay Sports Complex.

For more information, visit the Central QLD APDA Dance’s Facebook page.

Aussie rocker

NOISEWORKS frontman and solo artist, Jon Stevens will take to the Great Western Hotel stage tonight from 8pm.

Band’s new single

ROCKHAMPTON-bred musical duo, Busby Marou have released their latest track, Naba Norem from The Great Divide, a new album to be released on Friday.

Jeremy Marou and Thomas Busby, from Busby Marou. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE.

Budding pollies

YEAR 11 Emmaus College students paid a visit to Queensland Parliament this week, welcomed by Keppel MP Brittany Lauga.

Ms Lauga noted they asked some “very intelligent questions about parliament, politics and my role as a community representative”.

Emmaus College students paid a visit to Queensland Parliament this week.

Already a seasoned flyer

ODETTE Lauga is back at the bench talking politics at Queensland Parliament at the age of almost 2. This week was her 65th flight.

Ernie’s Back

ERNIE Dingo paid another visit to Lure Living in Yeppoon last week – this time instead of being asked, he asked for a selfie with the staff and customers.

Ernie Dingo popped into Lure Living in Yeppoon recently.

Up close and personal

A FREE petting zoo will be held at the Frenchville Sports Club on Sunday. There will also be face painting, inflatables, balloon art, reptile show, minituare ponies and rescue adoption day. From 10am until 1pm on the grounds at Ryan Park.