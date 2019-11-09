Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Fox Files: Beauty parlour expands to Blackwater

Sean Fox
, sean.fox@capnews.com.au
9th Nov 2019 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A step forward

Mount Morgan’s final advancing strategy was endorsed by Rockhampton Regional Council this week.

Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow emphasised the great contribution the historic town had offered the district.

Mount Morgan Mine site.
Mount Morgan Mine site.

“We are proud to endorse this strategy which is designed to support business, create opportunities for employment and education, and unlock the tourism potential of Mount Morgan’s multiple natural and historic assets,” she said.

You can view the full advancing Mount Morgan strategy on the Rockhampton Regional Council website.

Nailed It Expands

North Rockhampton’s Nailed It Beauty Parlour is expanding their business to Blackwater.

The girls are taking appointments from Little Barber Hair and Co at Shop 2, 7 Rufus St this Sunday.

Services available are nails, lashes, brows and teeth whitening.

Check out their Facebook to book, appointments essential.

Free delivery

THE Crazy Joker is now offering free delivery in Rockhampton area and CBD from 4-8pm on Friday afternoons, full menu available.

Check out their Facebook for the menu and text 0411052301 to order and book a spot.

Free delivery is also during the week.

Home delivery

Mummas Fish ‘N’ Chips on Gladstone Rd is now doing home delivery.

Available Monday to Thursday nights only, minimum delivery of $20 with a $5 charge.

Cash only at this stage.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What’s on: 48 hours across the region

        premium_icon What’s on: 48 hours across the region

        News FIND out where to find the hottest events this region has to offer across the weekend.

        • 9th Nov 2019 9:00 AM
        City investors head to Yeppoon amid buying boom

        premium_icon City investors head to Yeppoon amid buying boom

        News Melbourne and Sydney investors are pouncing on Yeppoon’s booming real estate market...

        LNP and ALP faceoff over sharks

        premium_icon LNP and ALP faceoff over sharks

        News Both sides believe they are in the right about the shark program, you be the judge.

        Local teachers refuse tasks for a second day

        premium_icon Local teachers refuse tasks for a second day

        News Further strike action has not been ruled out.