Fox Files: Beauty parlour expands to Blackwater

A step forward

Mount Morgan’s final advancing strategy was endorsed by Rockhampton Regional Council this week.

Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow emphasised the great contribution the historic town had offered the district.

Mount Morgan Mine site.

“We are proud to endorse this strategy which is designed to support business, create opportunities for employment and education, and unlock the tourism potential of Mount Morgan’s multiple natural and historic assets,” she said.

You can view the full advancing Mount Morgan strategy on the Rockhampton Regional Council website.

Nailed It Expands

North Rockhampton’s Nailed It Beauty Parlour is expanding their business to Blackwater.

The girls are taking appointments from Little Barber Hair and Co at Shop 2, 7 Rufus St this Sunday.

Services available are nails, lashes, brows and teeth whitening.

Check out their Facebook to book, appointments essential.

Free delivery

THE Crazy Joker is now offering free delivery in Rockhampton area and CBD from 4-8pm on Friday afternoons, full menu available.

Check out their Facebook for the menu and text 0411052301 to order and book a spot.

Free delivery is also during the week.

Home delivery

Mummas Fish ‘N’ Chips on Gladstone Rd is now doing home delivery.

Available Monday to Thursday nights only, minimum delivery of $20 with a $5 charge.

Cash only at this stage.