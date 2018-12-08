FOX FILES: Catch everything hot right now!

STAR TREATMENT: Betty Petrie recently travelled to the Gold Coast to become an extra in a film called "The End".

STAR TREATMENT: Betty Petrie recently travelled to the Gold Coast to become an extra in a film called "The End". Sean Fox

Yeppoon woman's star is born

BETTY Petrie had her first taste of star treatment recently when she travelled to the Gold Coast to become a film extra.

It all began when she saw a television news story which saw Agency 888 ask for extras.

Upon seeing the story, Ms Petrie's reaction was: "I'll put in for this just for fun”.

After being interviewed, the Yeppoon woman made her way to the Gold Coast where she appeared in the comedy film The End.

She signed the necessary forms and joined up with fellow extras around her age group.

"It's quite a change in my life, a little bit of a change in direction and meeting new people,” she said.

Ms Petrie was instructed to be on the film set by about 8am to 8.30pm before meals appeared out of the blue.

Wardrobe and make-up soon followed.

All it took was just four hours and the experience was over, but it will be a day she will never forget.

And it was just what she needed.

The Yeppoon woman moved to the region about a year ago after she had been living in Toowoomba.

Ms Petrie said she had found the Central Queensland region to be more laid back.

"Toowoomba has become a very big hub and a very busy place,” she said.

Her other hobbies include walking along the beach, dancing, and playing tennis.

Look who's coming!

POPULAR artist Trent Bell who is best known for being a contestant on The Voice Australia and one fifth of former boy band The Collective is coming to Rockhampton!

It was announced this week the talented singer will appear at the Boathouse Rockhampton for their New Year's Eve party - celebrations will begin from 6pm.

Disgraceful act

THIS week saw a beloved memorial statue stolen from the No. 7 (Big Dam) in Mount Morgan.

Created in honour of Jared Bannah, a young six year-old boy who tragically drowned in 2015, the statue was located near the barbecue area of the dam precinct.

The statue established in honour of Jared Bannah has been stolen. Rockhampton Regional Council

Rockhampton Regional Divisional Councillor, Cherie Rutherford, said: "We know that this theft has had a devastating impact on Jared's family and this callous act is being felt by the whole community”.

If you have any information, please contact police.

Teething problems

IT appears Uber is experiencing a few teething problems upon its recent arrival to Rockhampton.

A reporter arranged for an Uber pick up from The Morning Bulletin office yesterday morning at 8.34am before the driver cancelled the trip after four minutes.

It appears Uber is experiencing a few teething problems upon its recent arrival to Rockhampton. AAP Image - Joe Castro

The app said the driver was coming from Gracemere with an estimated wait time of 14 minutes.

The reporter then tried continuously throughout the day to arrange another trip, but no available cars could be found.

Lights! Camera! Action!

THE cast has been revealed for Rockhampton Regional Council's production of Kinky Boots.

The 2019 musical will feature performances by Angelo Conway as Lola/Simon, Daniel Hair as Charlie Price, Sharnee O'Donnell as Lauren, Dean Netherwood as Don, Stephanie Hauser as Nicola, Jesse Warren as George, Jacinta Delalande as Trish and Tegan Devine as Pat.

Young educator

SCROLLING through the Yeppoon Families Facebook page, you will find 15 year-old Angelina Hendrie who has announced she teaches musical instruments.

The young Yeppoon woman teaches beginner to intermediate violin and piano lessons in Rockhampton.

She is looking to give private lessons in her Mulambin home and has been given a blue card with training to do so.

Naughty or Nice?

DO you know if you're on Santa Claus' nice list?

Well two local policewomen have been pictured with Santa Claus to help him make his lists ahead of Christmas Day.

Police are reminding everyone to be vigilant during the festive season, especially with vehicle security.