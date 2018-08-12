FOX FILES: Check out CQ's hot gossip right now

P!NK LADIES: Jane Goodger and her girlfriends Bernie Stock, Katrina Tysoe, Shaelene Marshall and Donna Gordon at their Pink concert last Saturday night.

P!NK LADIES: Jane Goodger and her girlfriends Bernie Stock, Katrina Tysoe, Shaelene Marshall and Donna Gordon at their Pink concert last Saturday night. Contributed

WELCOME to the first edition of The Morning Bulletin's Fox Files - compiled by reporter Sean Fox.

A weekly column to highlight some of the region's hottest topics, anecdotes (and a bit of innocent gossip!).

An unexpected P!nk experience

GRACEMERE P!nk fan, Jane Goodger and her girlfriends Bernie Stock, Katrina Tysoe, Shaelene Marshall and Donna Gordon were caught up in the superstar's recent spree of cancelled shows.

After booking general admission tickets last year to see P!nk in concert, the ladies were finally ready to board or flight to Sydney last Thursday for the following night's show.

All of the ladies wanted to see the superstar hit-maker so they ended up having booked for different shows, only to hear it was postponed.

After calling Ticketek to see if they could swap tickets from Friday to Saturday, the ladies were told - "sorry can't do that”.

Mrs Goodger asked if she could purchase another five tickets for Saturday night.

The only tickets which were available...only obstructed views left of course but "hey, we'll take it anyway,” she said.

After the ladies enjoyed a few wines to de-stress, they finally arrived at the concert only to find they would be sitting in front of a black curtain!

NOT HAPPY JAN!

Mrs Goodger said they could not see anything.

"The Rubens came on and play as well as the DJ, we could hear it great but couldn't see anything...since we were suppose to be rocking out in the pit at the front of the stage,” she said.

However, their night changed for the better when they found P!nk waving to them as she made her way up the back stage, getting ready to hop in her suspended cage.

Next minute - the music starts and the black curtain drops...and it turned out, the ladies were given the best view!

Talk about a tie fetish!

WHAT do senior police do in their spare time?

Rocky's police chief, Detective Inspector Darrin Shadlow apparently likes to shop - with one main item on his list.

Detective Inspector Darrin Shadlow. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK231014cpolice5

Det Insp Shadlow fessed up to a tie fetish this week, confessing to be the owner of more than 90 of them in his wardrobe at home.

Time to join the new club

IF YOU'VE not signed up already, it's definitely time to join the club.

Operation: Pizza

A WELL-meaning manager of a major Rockhampton operation sent a pizza delivery outlet into overdrive last month when he decided to reward his night shift crew with a feed.

Sauces (sorry make that sources) say the generous boss ordered 90 pizzas for his hungry horde, a truly supreme challenge which fully tested the unsuspecting staff at the fast-food store.

It's believed the pizzas had to be collected and the store ended up only sending out 75 - leaving the workforce 15 short.

Where not sure if anyone got a bit crusty about missing out.

Online commentator speaks out

AN ONLINE commentator (not sure if serious or not) has suggested a solution to the ongoing Great Keppel Island (GKI) revitalisation.

See the message below:

"Time for the State Government to stand in. Obviously Gold Coast, Brisbane and Cairns politicians are not going to allow CQ to become next tourist area and boost employment in our area.

"So Great Keppel can become Australia's biggest drug rehab hub. Re-open the old resort and have hundreds of fellow Australians over there drying out from Ice and other hard drugs.

"Locals over there can get jobs with detention centre or as security.

" As there is no shortage of drug addicted people around the country I'm sure occupancy rates will be 100% all the time. No patriotic or caring Australian should have a problem with Great Keppel Island becoming Australia's largest drug rehab centre.

"Many residents didn't want tourists at all, even though they bought houses on a tourist island, so they should be happy if GKI becomes a healing centre for the mentally ill and drug addicted.”