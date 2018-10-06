FOX FILES: Check out our hottest gossip!

'I wanna dance with somebody'

LEINSTER Place has nominated a dance group into the Senior Dance Section of the local dance Eisteddfod over the past 4 years.

Tap dance classes commenced in Azar House, specialised dementia unit, in 2014 to assist with maintaining mobility, stimulating cognition and memory as well as adding to the enjoyment of day to day life. The philosophy behind care in Azar House is to focus on what people can still do rather than what they can no longer do, and to show that a diagnosis of dementia does not mean that life no longer contains fun and laughter.

The dance group has expanded to other Houses in Leinster Place and now comprises dancers living with and without dementia and first entered the local Dance Eisteddfod in 2015.

The addition of dancers in wheelchairs and a rollator in 2016 added a different dimension to the performances.

The Azar House dance group has earned a respectable 3rd place each year with overall scores only marginally behind the other groups.

Audiences for the Senior Section have grown each year with participants thrilled by the applause that greets them from audience and other participants.

2018 ended a little differently to other years with the group's performance to 'Greased Lightning' from 'Grease' earning them First Place for their section. (Coincidentally 2018 marks 40 years since the movie 'Grease' was released into theatres, though this fact was not known at the time of song choice).

AFS Men's shed assisted by creating the props used for the performance ('Greased Lightning') and the Rockhampton Musical Union assisted with costumes. The support from community organisations, including the Pilbeam Theatre, the ongoing commitment from Karlie, who volunteers her time and expertise to teach routines, and the community in general, energises those living at Leinster Place and the staff who are committed to working here.

Excitement has been running high at Leinster Place from performers and others living at Leinster Place since the Eisteddfod with the trophy 'doing the rounds' with pride, proving that 'Winners (surely) are Grinners'!

Popular CBD franchise closes

A COLLEAGUE of mine, Geordi Offord and I, were walking through East St a few days ago when another closure grabbed our attention.

We discovered Wendy's had closed its doors.

Walking down the road from our office to buy a Shake N Dog for lunch had become a staple almost every week.

The local franchise had been for sale for some time, yet it still proved to be a surprise to us and other passers-by.

It will be interesting to see how quickly we will see another store operate from these premises.

"Will you accept this rose?

THE Bachie dinner has ended in heartbreak...well, sort of.

OUR winning bachelor, Ed Barrett, recently took bachelorette Simone Stokes out for dinner at The Boathouse on Quay St.

Despite having an enjoyable evening together, the pair decided against a second date.

The opening greeting of 'will you accept this rose?' broke the ice fairly well and set the tone for a fun and light-hearted evening," Ed said.

He said the night was filled with "great company, interesting conversation and faultless service from The Boathouse".

CQ's Bachelor and Bachelorette Ed Barrett and Simone Stokes on their first date. Allan Reinikka ROK170918adate2

"We enjoyed the bachie date but there's no continuing romance sorry".

Court speculation

ROCKHAMPTON Mayor Margaret Strelow's daughter Priscilla has added a new string to her bow.

IN a rare good news story for the courthouse, Ms Strelow was listed to appear to be sworn in as a Justice of the Peace - recognition of being a fine example of upstanding citizenry.

Now we have someone else we can visit to sign off on our passport photos.

An "Over 50's" getaway

LAST month, Gateway Lifestyle complex in North Rockhampton celebrated its 10 year anniversary.

"Our residents have donated to various charities over the years with an estimated total exceeding $20,000 as well as giving gifts to those less fortunate Australians at Christmas," said Community Managers, Peter and Suzanne.

The Over 50's resort is located on 19 Schuffenhauer Street, Norman Gardens.

Contact 4928 0450.

Radio veteran joins 4RO

RADIO veteran Ray Hadley has joined the on air line up at Rockhampton's 4RO.

Ray Hadley, 2GB broadcaster. Daily Telegraph

The Ray Hadley Morning Show will fill the morning time slot from 9am to 11am and bring to Central Queensland the latest national news and sport with hard-hitting political interviews and commentary.

Song of the Week

LAST weekend, I discovered music legend Barbara Streisand had just released her new single Don't Lie to Me from her upcoming album Walls.

Barbra Streisand has dropped a brand new single, Don't Lie to Me. Evan Agostini

Available on iTunes, it is an anti-Trump anthem, a mystical tune with an amazing sound.