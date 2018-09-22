FOX FILES: Check out what's keeping everyone talking

INTIMATE CONCERT: My special auntie, Kaye Hart celebrated her 70th birthday in style - fit with an intimate concert in her living room performed by D'Arne Sleeman and Mark Leung from the Queensland Conservatorium.

An intimate concert experience

TWO weeks ago, my auntie Kaye Hart celebrated her 70th birthday in pure style.

I had made the trip to Brisbane with my family to join in the celebration as she had always played an important role in my life (as do all of my family).

This year has been a tough one for Kaye who has been battling health issues, but has inspired those around her with her positivity.

After suffering one ordeal after the next, her sister Janet Heberlein arranged for an opera singer and a pianist (a husband and wife duo) to perform a surprise concert in Kaye's living room during her birthday bash.

A great fan of the theatre, Kaye watched in awe (surrounded by her family) as she enjoyed D'Arne Sleeman and Mark Leung from the Queensland Conservatorium belt out some of her favourite tunes which ranged from Memory to I Dreamed a Dream.

While the professional performers prepared for their intimate performance, each family member took their seats, and crowded around the piano.

Despite not having been exposed to a lot of opera, this night was a moving experience for me.

Throughout the duration of the concert, I would occasionally look over to Auntie Kaye and notice how much she was in her element - her eyes closed and conducting her fingers in front of her to the music.

After being paid for a half an hour, D'Arne and Mark gave us an hour-long show - showing great generosity (even taking requests from their audience).

Dinner with Albo

ROCKHAMPTON is set to be graced by a highly-regarded federal political figure on Monday night.

Known to everyone as 'Albo', Labor's Anthony Albanese is lending his star power to Labor's Russell Robertson's campaign, hosting a fundraising dinner at the Rockhampton Jockey Club.

When the event was first advertised, the asking price was a hefty $100 per ticket.

But after an intervention by Mr Robertson, the asking price was halved and calls were doubled for the party's "true believers” to get behind the event.

The event promises to yield fascinating tales from Albo, as well as a two-course dinner, music, dancing and a raffle.

To attend, visit the 'Dinner with Albo' event on Facebook.

Outside court

LAWYERS and security watched on as two men smoked a bong out the front of the Rockhampton courthouse Thursday. And that's not the worst they saw - one of them also saw a drug deal involving white tablets taking place. CCTV footage anyone?

Allan Bond was also a name on the court list...which led to Magistrate Jeff Clarke having a chuckle - an unusual sight in his courtroom.

Bringing history back to life

ANOTHER new project starting soon by KPG is 114 William St, Rockhampton.

Renovating and restoring this building to achieve a vibrant and affordable rental space for the new tenant is the ultimate goal with this project.

Formally The Hotel Central, it was originally constructed in the early 1900's.

In 1975, the hotel was purchased by the Rockhampton and District Masonic Club.

Over the next 12 months, KPG will endeavour to bring this piece of Rockhampton history back to life.

The Girl in Between

THIS week, our very own media advertising manager, Jens Kraeft had the honour to meet prominent local author Anna Daniels (author of The Girl in Between) and received a signed copy of her translated German book for his parents Herbert and Waltraud, who are currently travelling Queensland.

The Morning Bulletin's Jens Kraeft with Anna Daniels.

Fun in the Terminal

LAST week, Rockhampton Regional Councillor, Neil Fisher was told by one of the staff members at Rockhampton Airport "there are dozens of kids up at the northern end of the Terminal but they are so quiet and well behaved”.

So when Mr Fisher went down to see them, it was the Year 6 students from Frenchville State School about to start their 2018 school camp trip to Canberra.