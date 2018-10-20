FOX FILES: Check out what's on everyone's lips

CONGRATULATIONS FRAZER: The Morning Bulletin editor, Frazer Pearce (left) with Rockhampton Regional Councillor Drew Wickerson (right) who made this amazing Bulletin building cake to celebrate Frazer's 20 years at the newspaper on Thursday.

THE Morning Bulletin editor, Frazer Pearce, reflected on 20 years at the Central Queensland newspaper on Thursday.

Frazer's family and staff recognised his efforts and contribution to the region in a special celebration at the Red Lion Hotel in Rockhampton.

Many laughs were had by everyone, especially when some unexpected messages were given to Frazer in a special video compiled by the event's organising committee.

Some of the faces who appeared in the video included Federal MP Michelle Landry to Barnaby Joyce, plus Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow and Livingstone Shire Mayor Bill Ludwig.

A grand fruit cake - which replicated the former Morning Bulletin building in Quay St - was a hit.

The amazing cake was the work of Rockhampton Regional Councillor Drew Wickerson.

On behalf of the staff at The Morning Bulletin (past and present), we would like to congratulate Frazer on his accomplishments.

We look forward to seeing what the next 20 years brings!

JT Mania

A one-on-one with NRL legend Johnathan Thurston was doomed from the beginning.

The rugby league star was in town yesterday for his speaking tour and signed books at BIG W Stockland Rockhampton for his Central Queensland fans.

We arrived at the store to find crowds chanting the high profile star's name.

After losing The Morning Bulletin photographer and scrambling through crowds to catch a glimpse of the great man, it quickly proved to be impossible.

My colleague, Steph Allen and I were unable to find a good vantage point of the book signing - security surrounded the perimeter and we simply couldn't get close.

But we did have a three second-long brush with him as he walked past us in the aisle.

Resurrection

THE RANCH Bar and Grill Restaurant is getting closer to opening in a new location.

They posted on their Facebook page this week looking for cooks, kitchen hands and wait staff.

They haven't revealed what the location will be but we could be finding out very soon.

For anyone wanting to apply for the job head to their Facebook page.

Drive Thru Coffee

ROCKHAMPTON'S popular Fast Lane Drive Thru Coffee is expanding across the state.

They are opening a store in Maryborough. The Maryborough store will be in Alice St in the old Eagle Boys building.

The coffee shop has two stores in Rockhampton - on Linnett St, Berserker and Gladstone road, Allenstown.

This is the 7th store for the business with two locations each in Dubbo and Wagga Wagga in New South Wales.

CQ's scream capital

A HORROR comedy movie is being filmed in a small town outside of Theodore.

An old gold mining town, Cracow, 50kms from Theodore, is one of the locations for the low budget feature film.

At the time of the rise of the gold rush, there was an estimated population of over 2,000 people in Cracow.

There was several bakers, butchers, fruiterers, cordial makers, three billiard room, two picture theatres, five garages, three sawmills and a brickworks.

In 1930, there was a hospital, court house, school, ambulance, shops and public buildings.

The Gold mine ended in the mid 1970's with some businesses closing and by the 1997, the hospital and school closed.

The town now looks to be an abandoned ghost town with the only open business the Cracow Hotel, owned by boxing legend, Fred Brophy, and an historical museum.

Green bamboo

A NEW eatery has opened in Stockland Rockhampton. Green Bamboo Rocky is an Asian takeaway located next to the kebab shop in food court. The Pho is rumoured to be very good.

Presenter's Rocky connection

BETTER Homes and Gardens host, Johanna Griggs was in Rockhampton on the weekend visiting her son, new Channel 7 Sports Reporter Jesse Sweet. Jesse's father, Gary Sweet, is an Australian film and television actor best known for his roles in Police Rescue, House Husbands, Alexandra's Project, Bodyline and Stingers.

Rockhampton's WIN Sports Reporter Erin Buchan with popular television presented Johanna Griggs and husband Todd Huggins, with Johanna's son, Rockhampton's Channel 7 Sports Reporter Jesse Sweet, at the Great Western Hotel. Life After Dark Photography

Johanna and her husband, Todd Huggins, were at the Rockhampton Girls Grammar School's Bulls and Barrels rodeo on Saturday night at the Great Western.