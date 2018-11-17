FOX FILES: Dishing up what's hot around the region

Digging up innovative ideas in CQ

ARE you unsure where to start on your landscaping project?

On Thursday, I had the opportunity to meet Scott from Urban Diggers and have a play on his cool machines. So much fun!

Urban Diggers is a specialised mini excavator company 100% locally owned and operated, putting the power back into home owners' hands, making digging and garden renovations easy and fun.

Scott created Urban Diggers to meet the growing need to assist the average home owner with their earthwork needs and remove the stresses of the unknown and empowering the home owner.

Urban Diggers has two easy to use mini excavators (1.1 tonne and 1.6 tonne) able to move through a narrow gate. Also a unique self loading mini tipper - a wheelbarrow on tracks that loads itself!

Each machine is selected based on its ease of use, such as pilot controls, strength, reliability and quality. These machines are very affordable to rent and so much fun to use you won't want to stop!

No longer do you require a tow vehicle to pick up the machine.

Then take it back, have the challenge of tying it back on a trailer and wasting valuable time and fuel.

Urban Diggers deliver the equipment and guide you through the process, giving you valuable information to make your project a success. Scott has a wealth of experience in landscaping and can assist you in a majority of DIY projects. No experience necessary, full support and you save money. Urban Diggers can help you sort out your property making it usable and solve most drainage issues.

Alternatively, Scott can operate the machinery for you if you are unsure or have a difficult site.

Urban Diggers can help you achieve amazing results for an affordable price.

Urban Diggers can also deliver many types of quarry materials.

Call 0439723329 today!

For photos and inspiration, visit www.urbandiggers.com.au or

www.facebook.com/urbandiggersAU.

Stars of our TV screens

AN array of talented Australian men and women from the media industry will serve as guest judges and panellists for this year's Capricorn Film Festival.

Ben Mingay, best known for his roles in Packed to the Rafters, Wonderland, Home and Away and House of Bond will entertain the crowd as MC for the festival when it is held on November 23-24.

Ben Mingay will travel to Central Queensland later this month to serve as Master of Ceremonies at the 2018 Capricorn Film Festival. Contributed

Australian acting legend, David Field, will join the likes of Melina Vidler (best known for 800 Words) and Screen Queensland Vice President of Content, Katherine Slattery, at the festival.

Ms Slattery will be judging while Melina, David and Ben can be found on the acting panel.

Visit capricornfilmfestival.com for more information on the Capricorn Film Festival.

Closing time

FRESH AZ Foods at CQUni ceased trading yesterday as the building's roof was non-compliant with council regulations.

Mighty river on the map

THE mighty old Fitzroy River was showcased on the big screen this week. Rockhampton was featured on The Fishing Show on 7Mate last Sunday.

The show talked about the removal of fishing nets on the Fitzroy River and how it now has a reputation as a great fishing area. You can catch the episode on 7plus online.

Big comeback

ROCKY'S much-loved food van is making a comeback.

Trish Pillar's Spuds 2 Go van was severely damaged after a roll-over in Parkhurst in July.

While waiting for a new van through insurance, in the interim they have been serving up loaded spuds from the kitchens at the Bauhinia House and Fitzroy Motor Boat Club.

The Spuds 2 Go mobile trailer. Trish Pillar

But a new van is on the way very soon we're told and is currently being built by a Brisbane company.

They will be trading from Norman Rd, Gracemere and their always-popular location at Arnold's Tyres on Musgrave St on Thursday nights.

Ciderfects

THERE is a new cider on the block and it has some interesting side effects. The Great Western Hotel introduced a new cider on tap some weeks ago.

The Great Western Hotel introduced a new cider on tap some weeks ago. Contributed

The hotel put a call out for customers to choose a new name and the winner was Ciderfects with the catchphrase "One sip can change your life”.

Song of the Week

Who Wants to Live Forever by Queen is this week's pick!

After watching Bohemian Rhapsody twice at the cinemas, I cannot get enough of the band's epic back catalogue.

This classic tune was released in 1986, and featured in the film Highlander starring Christopher Lambert and Sean Connery.