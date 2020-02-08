Fox Files: Famous father appears on Aussie TV screens

ONE of the proudest fathers on the planet, Stanwell’s Tony Meares has been featured in a new television advertisement shown across Australia for the insurance company, Youi.

This advertisement shows cycling champions, Anna and Kerrie Meares’ father driving around the area in his car, talking about his positive experience with the company.

Camera footage shows the landscape between Stanwell and Rockhampton, including the city’s famous welcoming roundabout.

Owner of a 2011 Toyota Camry Atara, Mr Meares announced on the advertisement he’d saved $177 by choosing Youi.

You can catch Mr Meares in the advertisement on your television screen.

It’s A Boy

YESTERDAY, Parks Committee Chair, Councillor Cherie Rutherford (along with Rockhampton Zoo staff) hosted a gender reveal for their newest-born little chimpanzee.

Together they announced their latest addition to the family was a little boy after popping a balloon to share the news.

Mother Holly and her baby boy.

Born on Monday to mum Holly and dad Alon, the little one has started feeding and is being taken care of by his loving mother.

Rocket man

ROCKHAMPTON-born tennis legend, Rod Laver has appeared in an Uber Eats television advertisement.

Fondly known as the ‘Rocket’, Mr Laver (during the skit) sat in ‘his arena’ where he ordered Rockhampton barramundi, potato chips and a rocket salad.

Tennis legend, Rod Laver appears in an Uber Eats TV ad.

Adding some humour to the short, after he was told to be quiet for expressing his love for the food delivery, he replied ‘no you be quiet, this is my arena’.

Get in now

ROCKYNATS is now seeking expressions of interest for food, market and trade vendors.

Rockhampton Region Mayor, Margaret Strelow said it would be a great opportunity for traders.

Head to www.rockynats.com.au to get involved.

Fun times

Emu Park’s new and improved Kerr Park playground will be officially opened next Saturday from 4pm to 6pm.

There you can enjoy a free ice cream along with face painting and a treasure hunt.

Be aware

SWIMMERS on Lammermoor Beach have discovered Blue Bottle Jellyfish have returned, washing up on the shore this week.

Be aware of them before you head into the water for a swim.

These boots were made for walkin’

FOLLOWING his trip to Rockhampton last year, the Beef Capital has influenced an Australian comedian’s wardrobe.

During a recent interview on Hit Fm, Dave Hughes wore a Great Western Hotel cap, a flannelette shirt and boots.