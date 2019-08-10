Fox Files: Gamer's hot spot welcomes new attraction

TRUE COLOURS: Rocky Bowl and Leisure has a new "Into the Deep mini golf activity for the whole family to enjoy.

TRUE COLOURS: Rocky Bowl and Leisure has a new "Into the Deep mini golf activity for the whole family to enjoy. Vanessa Jarrett

WELCOME to this week's edition of the Fox Files where you'll find hots gossip from around the region.

See our main story plus more below.

Play underneath the neon lights

IN CASE you haven't seen it yet, Rocky Bowl and Leisure has a new Into the Deep Mini golf activity for the whole family to enjoy on their day out.

The sport is located in a secluded room, encrypted with a key code you receive once you have paid.

Open the door and you will be transported to a neon aquarium world.

Other new activities have been added to the centre including a Cannonball Air Blaster and more arcade style games.

For more information and deals visit www.rockhamptontenpinbowl.com.au

Cake Angel...not Charlie's

ROCKHAMPTON has a cake angel.

Kyrsten of Her Frosted Crown has signed up to be a cake angel.

Cake Angels voluntarily help relieve family stress by donating a cake to make the day even special for an ill child.

Her Frosted Crown, Kyrsten Latonero. Allan Reinikka ROK110719abaker1

The child may need to be hospitalised on their birthday, so the parents could suffer financially, and the family could go through so much as a result.

Request a cake angel creation or volunteer at www.cakeangels.org.au

300 days of sunshine

ROCKHAMPTON was featured in the Qantas Spirit magazine recently, and promoted all the district has to offer.

Titled 300 Days of Sunshine, 300 more reasons, you can read all about it in the "Life begins at” magazine.

Meanwhile, the city was also featured in a story written for a galley menu book on board Queensland Rail.

Country starlet

Last night, country music sweetheart Bridget O'Shannessy performed at Rockhampton's Great Western Hotel.

Bridget O'Shannessy performed at Rockhampton's Great Western Hotel last night. John Towells

Her latest single, Some Other Girl has been streamed 17,000 times, and has another single Long Dirt Road due for release in January after she finishes production of her next releases.

Frozen mango

WOULD you like to try frozen mango?

Here's a couple of chances for you to do so.

MMM Mangoes & Avocados will be at Yeppoon markets and Arcade Car Park Markets over the weekend which will give you the chance to try their frozen mango slices. MMM Mangoes & Avocados

MMM Mangoes & Avocados will be at Yeppoon Community Market today from 6am to 10am, and the Arcade Car Park Markets in Rockhampton from 6am to 12pm.

Here you'll be able to try the local grower's frozen mango slices.