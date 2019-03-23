Fox files: Gladstone singer unveils passion project

BOOK OF WENDY: Gladstone singer, Hayley Marsten has released a new music video which is dedicated to her mother, Wendy.

BOOK OF WENDY: Gladstone singer, Hayley Marsten has released a new music video which is dedicated to her mother, Wendy. Wildheart Publicity

CENTRAL Queensland-bred singer Hayley Marsten has unveiled a new music video for her track, Wendy.

Released this week, this visual is dedicated to the Gladstone performer's mother, Wendy.

The song follows Marsten as she goes through a break-up and thinks she needs "to be a little more like Wendy”.

Described as a fun reflection of Marsten's personality, the music video was directed by Duncan Toombs from The Filmery and was shot in the same house the song was written.

Marsten has described the video as one of the most enjoyable visuals she's filmed, and her enthusiasm is evident when she transforms into "kind-of-but-not-quite Wendy”.

Back in 2011, Marsten earned a Drama Award at Gladstone State High School which gave credit to her acting skills.

Hayley Marsten will perform at the Biloela Showgrounds on October12 during the VDM Festival.

CANCER Council Queensland's giant mug will arrive in Central Queensland after travelling across the state.

Today, the mug will be flown high in the skies with Joy Flights Rockhampton.

Look out for the hashtag #MugOnTheMove to see its journey.

This is all part of spreading awareness of cancer ahead of Australia's Biggest Morning Tea in May.

Mayor in poetry slam

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council Mayor Margaret Strelow showed off some impressive poetry-reciting skills during the recent opening of the Mount Archer Amphitheatre in North Rockhampton.

MIC DROP: Cr Drew Wickerson, Mayor Margaret Strelow, Brittany Lauga MP, Cr Tony Williams and Cr Neil Fisher after the mayor's epic poetry slam on Mt Archer. Jann Houley

Cr Strelow and a member of the local press had a poetry slam as they recalled the first two verses of The Man From Snowy River.

MOUNT Morganites - are you looking to enhance your fiction writing skills?

Rockhampton Art Gallery is bringing an exciting new workshop to the historic mining town.

Introduction to Spec Fic (speculative fiction) Writing and Publishing will arrive in Mount Morgan on Sunday, April14, from 1pm.

Mount Morgan School of Arts building after its renovation. Photo Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin. Chris Ison ROK281111carts9

This three-hour course will be conducted by Specul8 Publishing editor TC Phillips, who will introduce budding writers to core concepts in this field.

The workshop will be free to attend and will be held at the Mount Morgan School of Arts on Morgan St.

Bookings are essential.

Contact the Rockhampton Art Gallery on (07)49368248 or email gallery@ rrc.qld.gov.au.

Keeping you and your pooch cool

RECENTLY, drink fountains for you and your dog were installed at the No. 7 (Big) Dam in Mount Morgan.

Drinking fountains have recently been installed at the Mount Morgan Dam, fit for you and your pooch to use. Bradey Shannon

It's a great addition to the popular spot, especially for those who walk from the town's CBD to the dam and back, which is roughly a 5km trek.

ROCKHAMPTON'S young social entrepreneurs have a chance to win a spot in Australia's best youth incubator.

This life-changing competition for school-aged social entrepreneurs is open now and will close at midnight on Sunday, March 31.

For more information and entry details, go online to youngchangeagents.typeform .com/to/Q78f8Y.