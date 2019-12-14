Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Glenmore Tavern's Isabella Wyman was named as this year's U.G.L.Y Bartender.
Glenmore Tavern's Isabella Wyman was named as this year's U.G.L.Y Bartender.
News

Fox Files: Glenmore Tavern crowned with top honour

Sean Fox
, sean.fox@capnews.com.au
14th Dec 2019 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Seatbelt, please!

ONE man decided to take a joy ride as he travelled on an over-size truck on Yeppoon Rd this week.

A video was posted on social media of the passenger riding freely on the back of a truck which appeared to be transporting a small home of some sort.

Whiskey stockist

ENJOY professional mixed martial artist, Conor McGregor’s Irish whiskey, Proper Twelve which is now stocked at Gracemere Hotel’s bottle shop.

Conor McGregor’s Irish Whiskey.
Conor McGregor’s Irish Whiskey.

If you go in-store to grab a bottle, you could run into the sporting superstar … not the real one, just a cut-out.

Capras merch

JUMP online to caprasmember.com to buy yourself or someone you love an item from their range of Central Queensland Capras merchandise.

A 2019 hoodie is available for $45, a supporter polo shirt and replica jersey both cost $20 each.

Cold as ice

DID you say ice cream?

Capricornia’s Home Ice Cream will be open today at a premises on 33 Charles St in Berserker, North Rockhampton.

You can shop there between 9am and 1pm. Eftpos will be available.

Top honour

GLENMORE Tavern has been crowned the TOP Queensland ALH Group fundraising venue for their U.G.L.Y Bartender of the Year event this year.

The venue raised more than $22,200 which went towards accommodation for Australians who required blood cancer treatment.

fox files gossip tmbcommunity
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What’s on: 72 hours across the region 48 hours across the region 48 hours across the region

        premium_icon What’s on: 72 hours across the region 48 hours across the...

        News Discover the hottest entertainment across the region this weekend.

        Still no answers as to why Daniel Lewis was killed by police

        premium_icon Still no answers as to why Daniel Lewis was killed by police

        Crime Daniel Lewis police shooting remains a mystery.

        Single vehicle crash sparks calls for a ‘fair share’

        premium_icon Single vehicle crash sparks calls for a ‘fair share’

        News Residents of a small CQ community are calling out for safe roads after another roll...

        GENEROUS DONATION: Kind act to help children in need

        premium_icon GENEROUS DONATION: Kind act to help children in need

        News A young real estate agent has helped raise more than $1500 worth of toys for...