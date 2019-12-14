Fox Files: Glenmore Tavern crowned with top honour

Glenmore Tavern's Isabella Wyman was named as this year's U.G.L.Y Bartender.

Seatbelt, please!

ONE man decided to take a joy ride as he travelled on an over-size truck on Yeppoon Rd this week.

A video was posted on social media of the passenger riding freely on the back of a truck which appeared to be transporting a small home of some sort.

Whiskey stockist

ENJOY professional mixed martial artist, Conor McGregor’s Irish whiskey, Proper Twelve which is now stocked at Gracemere Hotel’s bottle shop.

If you go in-store to grab a bottle, you could run into the sporting superstar … not the real one, just a cut-out.

Capras merch

JUMP online to caprasmember.com to buy yourself or someone you love an item from their range of Central Queensland Capras merchandise.

A 2019 hoodie is available for $45, a supporter polo shirt and replica jersey both cost $20 each.

Cold as ice

DID you say ice cream?

Capricornia’s Home Ice Cream will be open today at a premises on 33 Charles St in Berserker, North Rockhampton.

You can shop there between 9am and 1pm. Eftpos will be available.

Top honour

GLENMORE Tavern has been crowned the TOP Queensland ALH Group fundraising venue for their U.G.L.Y Bartender of the Year event this year.

The venue raised more than $22,200 which went towards accommodation for Australians who required blood cancer treatment.