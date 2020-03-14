Fox Files: Golden Casket donates to Rocky hospital

GOLDEN Casket have donated vital training equipment to help doctors be better prepared for emergencies at Rockhampton Hospital.

The Lott has generously given a $36,000 Hartwell Simulator to the Central Queensland health facility. This machine can turn regular operating theatres and ward monitoring equipment into paediatric simulators, which allows medical professionals to take part in tailored training for emergency scenarios.

It’s part of a $100,000 donation to the Children’s Hospital Foundation’s Regional Hospitals Wishlist.

The Regional Hospitals Wishlist aims to improve the standard of care provided to sick children across Queensland. Delivering vital equipment to hospitals, it reduces the need for families to travel to major cities for ongoing treatment and support.

Rockhampton Hospital doctors say they’re excited to accept the delivery of the new simulator, allowing them to do paediatric-based training scenarios to help prepare for emergencies.

Devil’s drink

CENTRAL Queensland artist, Camille Trail has released a new single, Devil’s Drink.

It’s available to buy or stream now.

Visit her Facebook page now for more details.

Central Queensland Capras CEO Peter White, RMS Managing Director Richard McDonald and RMS CQ Business Development Manager Cameron Jones make the 2020 sponsorship official.

Welcome to CQ

RMS Engineering and Construction has recently opened a branch in Rockhampton, following the Civil Construction opportunities in the Central Queensland area.

In an effort to connect with the community, they took up an opportunity to team up with the Central Queensland Capras Rugby League team.

CQ Capras’ chief executive officer, Peter White was glowing in his comments of RMS’s support.

“Without sponsors like RMS it really makes things much more challenging financially, as we support our local playing talent and provide clear pathways for them to pursue,” he said.

If you would like to know more about RMS Engineering and Construction, call their Rockhampton office on (07) 4860 8469.

Jeremy, Maddy and Ben from Ava Kaydo on Main Beach Yeppoon

Band on the rise

CQ group, Ava Kaydo are hitting the stage tonight at the Strand Hotel in Yeppoon from 9pm.

There you’ll be able to hear their debut single, Lucid live.

Cheer squad

DURING Busby Marou’s recent gig at the Ipswich Civic Centre, one half of the duo Tom Busby got a surprise when his wife and children appeared on stage.

They cheered the duo on during their final song in the set.

Starstruck

DURING Johnathan Thurston’s visit to Rockhampton last weekend, Central Queensland’s beloved author Anna Daniels and her father, Wayne had a run-in with the NRL legend.

They met JT while enjoying their morning coffee.

We’re moving

NAILED It Beauty Parlour is moving to a new location.

On Monday, it will be trading from 2/71 High St, Berserker in North Rockhampton.

You can Dance

FUN Time Amusements has welcomed a new ride, Let’s Dance to its fleet.

They’re available for hire.

Bookings can be made now.

Are you ready to dance?

Contact 0407 933 117.