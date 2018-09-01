FOX FILES: Hot gossip in the region

NEW LOOK: Livingstone Shire mayor, Bill Ludwig aka the Silver Fox proudly sports his new beard while getting things done for the Capricorn Coast.

The Fox Files

Check out the latest gossip across the region below.

CQ defence lawyer joins AFL Tribunal

AS a criminal defence lawyer, I appear in court every day, and my firm provides assistance to the court as a duty lawyer three days a fortnight. I had the pleasure of being appointed to the Judiciary of the AFL Tribunal in 2018, where I decide allegations of misconduct on the football field. The misconduct may range from careless low-range contact to intentional severe high contact to the head.

CQ Defence lawyer, Rowan King from RK Law has joined at AFL Tribunal. Chris Ison ROK080618claw1

In my capacity as a judge on the panel, I have a new appreciation and respect for the difficult and onerous job our magistrates and judges have in our community. It is such a difficult position to determine someone's guilt and then impose a penalty that will deter them, and like-minded people, from engaging in that kind of behaviour whilst moderating a penalty to reflect severity and mitigating features (such as remorse and an early plea of guilt). It is very hard to structure penalties that will satisfy the expectations of all parties involved. Ultimately, it has been a pleasure and a highlight of my year and career to be on that panel, and I look forward to many more years serving AFL Queensland.

- Rowan King

Grandma granted rock star status

WE know of one Rocky grandmother who has gained rock- star status with her grandkids.

The popular lady has just won a year's supply of Tim Tams.

Arnott's has worked out that's 52 packs. Really?

We know of some CQ households where that number might be closer to 400.

Good Morning Rockhampton!

IT seems Rockhampton has attracted the attention of Russell Coight and his All Aussie Adventures.

Coight, played by comedian Glenn Robbins, hung up his Akubra in 2001.

But such was the chorus of calls for an encore by fans that Ten commissioned a new series for the bumbling bushman.

In episode three, Coight was a special guest on Good Morning Rockhampton, a fictional morning breakfast TV show complete with a backdrop of the mighty Fitzroy River.

All Aussie Adventures screens on Sunday at 7.30pm on Channel 10.

Peaceful yoga turns up the volume

THE peaceful atmosphere of a popular yoga session at a Rocky gym was disturbed this week by a rather loud gas explosion.

One of the participants had accidentally let rip with something very high on the Richter scale of bugle farts.

Quiet harmony was replaced by suppressed laughter as yoga folk attempted to compose themselves.

We don't know what position they were in at the time but we hope it wasn't 'the plough'.

Mayor Ludwig sports new look

LIVINGSTONE mayor, Bill Ludwig has secured million of dollars in disaster relief for the Capricorn Coast but, believe it or not, he's still clearing up his own property.

He recently took a week off - "unless the minister is in town, I want no appointments” - jumped on a bobcat and started work on an extension he'd been promising his favourite girl.

For a week he didn't shave.

On day five he looked in the mirror and Pauline (she's his favourite girl) asked if he was growing a 'salt and peppery'.

"What do you think, should I let it grow?” he asked her.

She approved, then people in his circle of friends started commenting that they loved loved it too.

"So, it's a fixture,” he told Fox Files, clearly chuffed with the attention.

"I've never been able to grow a good beard until now.”

It looks like the beard is here to stay for now and we agree - yep, it's a good look Cr Ludwig.

Let's see how you go in February.

We hear they can get a bit itchy in the heat and humidity.