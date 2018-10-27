FOX FILES: Hot gossip on everyone's lips

Emily Gleeson has been selected to compete as a Teen Entrant in the 'Australian Supermodel of the Year'. Vanessa Eyles - Photographer "Eye Spy a Studio".

Teen Emily striking a Paris pose

TEEN model Emily Gleeson is a star on the rise. The 15 year-old has has been selected to compete as a Teen Entrant in the Australian Supermodel of the Year.

Emily, who hails from Gladstone will showcase her catwalk and photography modelling in Brisbane tomorrow.

The young woman has poured her heart and soul into her modelling career, and has recently travelled to Paris for a campaign with reputable photographer Kartik Photography and Stone Rose Media.

"Being photographed in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower is a milestone in itself," said Louisa Bradley, director of Elite Avenue.

"But to receive many magazine publications is also recognition and encouragement from the modelling industry.

"We cannot wait to see Emily transition into the high fashion world of catwalk and photography modelling and we will be watching closely with anticipation to support her every step of the way."

Cutting down barriers

ROCKHAMPTON'S popular barber, The Groom Barbershop, is expanding to Gladstone.

The new store will be located at Shop 8/184 Goondoon St.

Under the guidance of young Rockhampton man and owner, Miguel Krzywdzinski, the Rockhampton store began in East Street before moving to a larger location in Berserker St.

The Gladstone store will be managed by a familiar face, Tristan Flute, who has been with Groom since day one.

Deliciously guilty pleasure

INSTEAD of a wedding cake, why not gelato?

Gelatissimo Rockhampton now has a gelato cart which is available for hire at events.

See the Gelatissimo cart at the CQ Wedding Expo at the Rocky Showgrounds this weekend. Contributed

Fashion ambition A NEW fashion store is coming to Rockhampton. The Morning Bulletin can reveal the new store will open in William St, just up from Dingles Café Bar. You can expect to find boutique fashion straight from LA. If you love funky shoes, quality denim and stylish tops and dresses you need to check out this store. It will be called Katie B and it is anticipated to open at the start of December.

Shake and Stir

ROCKHAMPTON State High School has recently placed third in the scene category for Shake Fest with its A Night with Shakespeare.

After entering the Shake and Stir competition, students travelled to Brisbane where they received the exciting news.

More than 6000 students auditioned and Rocky kids achieved third amongst schools in Brisbane.

Stomp the Crack

STAY tuned for three talented Central Queensland acts to perform at the upcoming Stomp the Crack: Beef Capital Cares drought appeal concert next month.

Tony Cook, Rhonda Janes and Aristokatz have been announced as three of the 11 performers set to electrify audiences at the Great Western Hotel on Sunday, November 11.

Rockin Rocky

WIN the Ultimate Rockin Rocky red-carpet experience. Competition entry forms will be published in Saturday editions of The Morning Bulletin for the next four weeks.

The much-anticipated event will be held from December 29 to 31 at Rockhampton's Great Western Hotel.

Headline acts include Love & Theft and Harte String.

So don't miss your chance to get the V.I.P. treatment!