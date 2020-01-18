Fox Files: How Yeppoon couple won $10k from retailer

YOU couldn't wipes the smiles off the faces of Christine and Bruce Cullen when they collected their $10,000 prize from Eureka Street Furniture in Rockhampton this week.

The Yeppoon residents bought a dining room table from the furniture outlet in December, and were given a ticket with what was their first purchase in the store. Manager Di Saunders said the family-owned business, which has been operating for 33 years gives every customer an entry into the Furniture Makeover competition.

Drawn twice a year (January and July), the lucky couple found out last week they'd won the exciting prize out of customers from across 25 stores within Queensland and New South Wales.

"We'd never won anything (like this) before … it's unreal for us," the couple said.

The Cullens will share the prize with family, and when it came to deciding what the money would be spent on, there was no time wasted.

"Discussions have been had," Christine said.

The loving couple have lived on the Capricorn Coast since 1974.

Queen of the Cup

LIZANNE Fox was still celebrating in Brisbane at the weekend on her way home after her recent 2020 CQUniversity Rockhampton Cup on Wheels Capricornia Cup win.

Lizanne Fox proudly holds her trophy on the tarmac.

With a glass of champagne in hand, she enjoyed her new-found rock star status in the city's domestic airport terminal and the tarmac, nursing the coveted trophy.

New year, new era

YEPPOON'S The Mill Gallery will be given a spruce up later in the year with help from the Livingstone Shire Council and Queensland Government.

Today the venue will host a garage sale where it will sell excess items from 8am to midday at its premises on Normanby St, ahead of its planned refurbishment.

The Mill Gallery will soon become a part of the new arts precinct

Phone the venue on (07) 4939 1311.

Method of training

ROCKHAMPTON'S elite rugby league players have adopted gymnastics for their fitness regime during their pre-season period. On Thursday, the Central Queensland Capras showed players participating in the sport while training at Rockhampton's Victoria Park Gymnastics complex.

Funny Farm

GRACEMERE Hotel will play host to 4Mile Agistment and Riding which will take animals along for patrons to enjoy.

The venue's free petting zoo will be held from 4pm tomorrow.