Fox Files: How you could win a luxury camper trailer

This beaut could soon be yours

TIME’S running out. Here’s your last chance to shop and enter to win a luxury item from Thomo’s Betta Home Living in North Rockhampton. Today the retailer will draw the winner of an SUV GT mega camper trailer worth $23,995 at its Yaamba Rd premises from 1.50pm.

Today they'll draw the winner of an SUV GT mega camper trailer worth $23,995.

You must be at the store during this time to accept your prize. You’ll have until 1.30pm to make an entry. For the past six weeks, customers who spent $200 or more were given an entry into the draw, and quite a few tried their luck over the Christmas period.

“Last year’s campaign attracted 1000 people, so expect the car park to be full,” Thomo’s Betta Home Living’s Chris Thommason said.

Good luck shoppers.

Birds of a Feather

LAST week, Rockhampton woman Veronica Dobson and her son, Lawrie came across a poor topknot pigeon that found itself with two broken legs in a drain near their home.

This poor little Topknot pigeon is put to rest after both of his legs were broken.

After taking it to the Alma Street Veterinary Hospital, the little one was sadly put to rest.

Later, 19 topknot pigeons arrived to say goodbye to their mate. “They were holding a wake,” Veronica said.

‘Blasted’ away

CQ Blasters is hosting its open day at Callaghan Park in North Rockhampton on Sunday from 8.30am.

If you have your own blaster and gels, it’ll cost you $20 for a session, or $50 if you need to hire one.

Contact the venue for more information.

Blues Man

IT’S not the Ramblin’ Man, but the Travellin’ Blues Man and he’s performing in Yeppoon today.

After a perfomance in Emu Park on Friday, Mark Porter will hit the stage at the Keppel Bay Sailing Club from 7pm.

Mark Porter will perform in Yeppoon tonight.

A third generation musician, he is influenced by the early music from America’s deep southern regions. His latest album reached number 13 on the Australian Blues and Roots Airplay Chart.

Moana Blue with a view

YEPPOON fashion retailer, Moana Blue will host a pop up store sale from today to Monday, January 27 on the corner of Normanby and Adelaide Sts (near Bayview Tower). A minimum of 50 per cent off will be taken off swimwear, clothing, footwear and accessories.