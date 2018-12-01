FOX FILES: Law student soars to new heights

CENTRAL Queensland law student, Makaela Fehlhaber, is shaping a bright, successful career.

Ms Fehlhaber has been selected as a New Colombo Plan Scholar for 2019.

On Monday evening, the talented tertiary student attended Parliament House with 124 fellow scholars to accept the award at a ceremony attended by Former Minister for Foreign Affairs Julie Bishop and His Excellency the Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove AK MC.

Throughout 2019 and 2020, Ms Fehlhaber will be given the opportunity to study and intern in Malaysia and the Indo-Pacific where she will pursue her passions - law and international relations.

"I plan on studying international law and diplomacy and working with the United Nations, an NGO or a law firm within the region,” Ms Fehlhaber said.

"I am immensely grateful for the support of my family, friends and lecturers who have helped me achieve this opportunity.” Ms Fehlhaber felt proud to have grown up in a regional area.

"Seeing my career take shape when I'm only 20 years old is difficult to comprehend but I'm hoping that it will encourage other regional students to take the risk and see the possibilities unfold.”

Bill's back!

THERE are rumours that the man aspiring to be the next Prime Minister of Australia could be back in Rockhampton tomorrow.

Opposition leader Bill Shorten might be paying his third visit to the region this year and an estimated twelfth time since the last federal election.

The reason for the rumoured visit is shrouded in secrecy but it was suspected that a promise might be forthcoming for federal funding towards revitalising GKI.

No doubt he'll also be fielding questions about Labor's support for the Adani Carmichael coal mine now that it is stacking up financially.

Hairy business

WHILE they were busy at work this week, one Rocky fire truck had a new addition this month.

As part of Movember, the trucks were going around the streets with a big moustache at the front of the vehicle. Contributed

Good deed

WHILE there is no doubt our region's wildlife would have been affected by the devastating effects of recent blazes, Denis Cox from the Great Western Hotel in Rockhampton has gone out of his way to ensure three animals were out of harm's way.

This week, Mr Cox posted on his Facebook page he had been babysitting three dogs which came from a fire-affected area.

It's competition time!

THE Rockin' Rocky team has announced an exciting competition.

Would you like to win a double three-day pass to Rockin Rocky, which will be held from December 29-31 at the Great Western Hotel in Rockhampton.

First, you must like the Rockin' Rocky Facebook page.

Then, share their competition post on Facebook.

Tag five mates and tell the Rockin Rocky team which act you're most excited to see.

The competition ends on Monday at 5pm.

Fuelling the disaster teams

THIS week, The Green Eat in Rockhampton has shown their gratitude for the hard work of our emergency service teams who had fought the various bushfires which flared up around the region.

The Green Eat team supplied emergency services with healthy platters and free coffee this week. The Green Eat

On Thursday, the popular cafe supplied them with healthy platters and also made free coffees to keep them going.

Flying High

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Councillor Neil Fisher has shared images on his Facebook page to show how the city's airport had turned into a parking lot.

Rockhampton Regional Councillor Neil Fisher has shared images of various aircraft on his Facebook page. Neil Fisher

On Wednesday, Mr Fisher took to his Facebook page to say air tankers, passenger jets and other government aircraft had all landed at the airport.