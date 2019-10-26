Fox Files: Local teacher given an extroadinary recognition

WELCOME to this week’s edition of the Fox Files where you’ll find the region’s hottest gossip.

NORAH Parsons has been named as one of the state’s six most inspiring teachers in time for World Teachers’ Day.

The Moura State High School teacher won an Outstanding Contribution to Teaching Award this week.

“Each of the winners has made an extraordinary difference in their students’ lives and their school communities,” Professor Emeritus Patton said.

“The Queensland College of Teachers awards showcase the exceptional teaching we have in every schooling sector and in every geographical location of this state.”

The winners were announced on Thursday night at a ceremony at Rockhampton’s Customs House where there were 30 finalists from among 243 nominations. These awards recognise teachers from across schooling sectors and all subjects.

Dizzy steer

NEWLY-opened local bar, The Dizzy Steer is holding a beef eating competition on World Vegan Day (November 1). There will be 100 per cent of funds going towards “Beef It Up Australia”. Torin Johnstone O’Brien is the owner of the new bar.

He made it!

FORMER Rockhampton golfer Jason Day has been named in the Financial Review’s Young Rich List for high-earners aged between 16 and 40 years. To be eligible, the rich listers must be self-made and not have inherited their wealth.

Protecting our ladies

BREAST cancer touches one in three women (and some men), now Harcourts are hosting “Breakie for Boobies” on Monday from 7am to 8.30am.

A cooked breakfast will be provided for $15. The event will be held at Green Aura vacant room in the Echelon building opposite Harcourts in Yeppoon.

It’s not goodbye

IT’S not goodbye, but bon voyage to our dedicated Deputy Editor, Christine McKee who starts a new chapter in her life.

We wish you all of the best, please don’t forget us.

A fun way to get fit

A NEW simplified program for adult dance exercise is held on Monday evenings, with tap sessions from 5.30pm and a mixed dance exercise from 6.15pm.

Mixed dance exercise sessions are also held on Tuesdays from 9.30am.

The classes are suitable for all levels of fitness.