Fox Files: Marto brings power of music to hideaway

FERNS Hideaway Resort’s resident musician John ‘Marto’ Martin has performed a cover of Cat Stevens’ Moonshadow this week.

On the eve of a full moon, Mr Martin provided his message of hope as Central Queensland residents began to see a glimmer of light at the end of the coronavirus tunnel.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic has temporarily trounced his iconic, longstanding resort, the virus’ force has been unable to defeat the passion and positivity of Byfield’s popular performer.

Accepting a challenge thrown out by Capricorn Enterprise to perform an impromptu and meaningful song, Marto could not go past the 1970 classic which tells a powerful story which could be related to today.

Perched happily on stage in his favourite place, surrounded by mementos of his musical inspiration and memories, Marto looks forward to the day that Ferns Hideaway is once again filled with friendly and familiar faces.

“It’s through the tough times our community becomes an even stronger force and we need to continue supporting each other,” he said.