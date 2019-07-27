Fox Files: More attractions move into local museum

HAPPY DAYS: Dianne Herbener (president) and Gwen Scott (treasurer) of the Mt Morgan Historical Museum.

MOUNT Morgan Historical Museum has begun an exciting new era.

Recently, the town's history centre was donated a church organ from a building which closed down in Baralaba, which is yet to be shown at the museum.

But that's not all.

They've also been given seven 3m long second-hand glass cabinets with LED lighting from the Queensland Museum in Brisbane which cost $4000.

The cabinets were beautified and installed with wheels so they could be moved around easily.

Next there's the scouting display which was given a revamp, repainted by one of their volunteer workers from Struck Oil.

Covering various aspects of the scout movement in the Mount Morgan area, the display has included photos of scout huts at Dee St and Struck Oil.

Lastly, a project in the works is to transform their old archive room into an area where antique toys and even a train set could be preserved (much to the wonderment of young children who visit).

Comedian's joy

GOLD Logie winner Tom Gleeson was a huge hit when he appeared at the Great Western Hotel in Rockhampton on Thursday.

Aussie funny man, Tom Gleeson was the latest comedian to visit the Great Western Hotel in Rocky on Thursday night. Contributed

The audience gave a warm reception to the funny man's stand-up jokes, and met some attendees in the bar following the show.

Cheers to Predator

CONGRATULATIONS must go to Michelle Gately and Morning Bulletin's Allan Reinikka who were named finalists in the NRMA Kennedy Awards for excellence in journalism.

The pair were recognised for their efforts in the creation of their popular Predator podcast which premiered earlier this year.

The new Maccas?

HAS Mount Morgan now have its own McDonald's?

The Grand Hotel has introduced a deal when your kids will be given their food in a "pirate ship” with their children's meal.

Mount Morgan's Grand Hotel has introduced a deal, if you buy a children's meal, they get their food in a pirate ship pack. Grand Hotel Facebook page

They can also be entertained with activity packs.

Golden art

MOUNT Morgan will enhance its arts scene next month when the No 7 Gallery opens on August 30.

The centre will host exhibitions, workshops, art supplies and an artist in residence.

On August 30, Mount Morgan Gallery will open in the town's CBD. Mount Morgan Gallery

Some photos which showed the progress of the building were released on social media last week.

Media gaffe

LAST week, a Kiwi cameraman was caught out when he attended a media conference for the recent Classic Wallabies match in Rockhampton.

He asked someone if he could get the "kangaroo” team mascot in the shot before he was bluntly told it was a "wallaby”.