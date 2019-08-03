Fox Files: Mount Morganite helps build fingerling structures

Mount Morgan business owner, Graeme Meade helped others build fish structures for fingerlings to be put into the town's No. 7 Dam later this year.

WELCOME to this week's edition of the Fox Files where you'll find the hottest gossip from around the region this week.

See our main story plus more below.

Finger on the pulse

MOUNT Morgan businessman, Graeme Meade spent last Saturday morning lending his time to help build fish structures for the town's No. 7 Dam.

The Collectables and Memories business owner joined others to build the structures for fingerlings and small fish to hide them from predators such as bigger fish and birds.

It has been planned for the structures to be put into the dam later this year.

What a coincidence in Canberra

WHILE many of us venture out on trips across the country, we occasionally come across others from our neck of the woods.

This was the case for Rockhampton Region mayor, Margaret Strelow and Councillor Neil Fisher who travelled to Canberra for meetings this week.

CHANCE MEETING: Rockhampton Region mayor, Margaret Strelow and Cr Neil Fisher meet with a group of Rockhampton men who also visited Parliament House in Canberra this week. Contributed

Here Cr Strelow and Cr Fisher ran into a group of Rockhampton men who were visiting Parliament House.

The men were thrilled to have a picture taken with the pair.

Pick me up

GENERAL manager of the Great Western Hotel in Rockhampton, Denis Cox has tried to pick up spirits of the local community after hearing the news there had been 800 flu victims in the region this season.

A chef at the Great Western Hotel called in sick this week, which prompted manager Denis Cox to correct a Morning Bulletin front page which stated there were 800 flu victims to 801. Contributed

He posted a photo of Tuesday's front page of The Morning Bulletin, and told his followers the pub chef had called in sick, so he crossed out the figure, and changed it to 801 with the hashtag, "don't breathe on me”.

Who's next?

AN ARRAY of A-list performers have been scheduled to perform at the Great Western Hotel for the last quarter of the year.

On August 24, it's Lee Kernaghan's turn on the stage followed by Jon Stevens on September 21, Busby Marou on October 3 and Suzi Quatro on October 30.

Countdown is on

BOOK your tickets now for this year's Legends and the Locals tour which will visit Yeppoon and Mount Morgan later this month.

Legend and the Locals headline act Troy Cassar-Daley. Contributed ROK230519alegend2

Australian country music singer, Troy Cassar-Daley will visit Yeppoon on August 23 and Mount Morgan on August 25 where he will collaborate with locals from each area.

Visit www.legendandthelocals. com.au.