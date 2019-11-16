Fox Files: NDIS provider gives clients an opportunity to connect with animals

Check out this beautiful photo from 4Mile Agistment and Riding of a recent client visit.

‘It makes my heart very happy’

Tania asked Nicky to post the photos on social media “so others can see how amazing this place is. It makes my heart very happy. The goats were the best. Even though they were very cheeky and hungry. Make sure you tell people not to wear straw hats near the goats”.

4Mile is a space for clients to ride horses.

They are also an NDIS provider and clients can take part in feeding the animals, the petting farm, patting horses, pony pampers, basic caring and cleaning of pens, lead goats and ponies on leads, bush walking, hut building and any farm activity.

Visit www.4milefarm.com.au.

‘Seafood and eat it’

PORT Scallywag seafood restaurant has moved, and is now located at Fitzroy Motorboat Club on Quay St in Rockhampton.

If you live within 15km of the venue, you can become a dining member for $2 annually. Phone 0490450264.

Chill while they grill

EARLIER this month, Fishco Cafe created a pop-up store at ETS Compound where there was plenty of action with a competition on the scene.

Admittedly the start of their mobile food stalls, it gave Fishco’s customers a chance to enjoy the menu and entertainment too.

Party in your mouth

LICKITY Fingers Catering has opened a shopfront location on the corner of Stanley and Murray Sts in Rockhampton.

Lickity Fingers is now located at a convenient location in Rockhampton.

Check out their facebook page to discover some of the yummy treats you could try which includes Nutella donuts, dumplings...and not to forget coffee.

Phone 4926 7703.

Delicious and nutritious

Macarons are now available at 45East cafe as well as The Two Professors in Rockhampton CBD.

Try a sweet selection of macarons from two locations in Rockhampton.

Visit the Minirons Facebook page to take a look at some of their different flavours which will be sure to tantalise your taste buds.

Go ahead...make a wish

ROCKHAMPTON Region Mayor, Margaret Strelow has announced this week the charity which will benefit from the 2019 Carols by Candlelight is the Rockhampton branch of Make-a-Wish Australia.

The funds raised at the popular festive event will help children with critical illnesses.