Fox Files: New era dawns for boxing gym

AN EXCITING new era has dawned for Rockhampton’s S. P. G Snake Pit Gym.

After being based in an 80 sq m gym in East Lane for the past two and a half years and having a 10-man fight team which had fit its capacity, they’ve decided to move to a larger location.

From February 3, they will operate on the top level of 21 William St with a new timetable.

Their new location will house a full size competition boxing ring, approximately 150m2 of pure mat space for pads, a second boxing ring and a full strength and conditioning area.

A worthy cause

RAMSAY Pharmacy has donated a gift basket filled with goodies to be raffled so all proceeds can be given to the Bushfire Relief Appeal.

Tickets can be purchased from the pharmacy reception in Northside Plaza, North Rockhampton for $2.

What a surprise

ONE man couldn’t believe his eyes walking through the carpark next to ANZ Bank in Bolsover St, Rockhampton on Wednesday.

He saw a Toyota Prius driver had opened his door, proceeding to hang his old fella outside to urinate onto the bitumen from his vehicle in the busy parking lot.

Concert of many hits

BROOKE McMullen is returning to perform in Rockhampton as country music icon, Dolly Parton.

Yes, The Songs of Dolly Parton is back. It will arrive at the Pilbeam Theatre on April 3 from 7.30pm.

Brooke McMullen will bring The Songs of Dolly Parton back to Rockhampton.

Tickets are available now, and cost adults $57, concessions are $49 and students or children can see the show for $29.

Contact the venue for more information.

Fly on the Wall

IF you’re stumped for things to do tonight, never fear - Silky Fuzz is here!

SILKY FUZZ: Alistair White, Luther Hurman, Bailey Connor and Graydon Kennedy.

They’ll perform live at The Strand Hotel in Yeppoon from 9pm tonight.

Location, Location, Location

JANUARY 2 marked My Place Hair and Beauty’s first day in their new salon at 108 William St in Rockhampton.

Phone 0419 663 727 if you’d like to make a booking.