Fox Files: NRL player attends local footy match

Cameron Munster pictured (second from right) with local athletes.

Cameron Munster pictured (second from right) with local athletes.

Prodigal son returns home

HOMEGROWN sporting star and Melbourne storm favourite, Cameron Munster appeared at a local Touch Rugby League game in Rockhampton this week where he helped cheer on the Marlins.

Starstruck

MEMBER for Capricornia Michelle Landry had quite a surprising run-in with a popular NRL identity this week.

She ran into Johnathan Thurston outside her office at Parliament House in Canberra where they took a candid photo.

Member for Capricornia, Michelle Landry pictured with Johnathan Thurston.

I wonder what brought NRL star JT to Canberra? Perhaps he was flexing his political views?

Fireworks cancelled

THE CQ Eat Fest has cancelled their fireworks display and is instead putting the money towards six local fire brigades, Cooberie Park Wildlife Sanctuary’s wildlife rehabilitation program and a Yeppoon family who lost everything in the bushfire.

The event being held tonight from 5-9pm, $2 entry fee for adults, at Rockhampton Showgrounds. Markets, music by Dave Dow, amusement rides, face painting, Christmas craft, photo booth, licensed bar and food stalls.

Amber hits worldwide

ROCKHAMPTON artist Amber Countryman has been contacted by a Philadelphia schoolteacher who is interested in sharing her work with the class.

Amber Countryman.

Giant pumpkin

GROWERS are encouraged to plant their seeds now in time for the Giant Pumpkin Competition at The Caves Show in April next year. Seeds from the past giant pumpkin winners (including the Queensland Record 355kg pumpkin) are available for purchase from event sponsor Berry Good Produce and The Caves Caountry Store.

Keppel cat

IF YOU have ever been to the Freedom Fast Cats marina you will have seen the resident Keppel cat.

If you have ever been to the Freedom Fast Cats marina you will have seen the resident Keppel cat.

The hot weather has a been a bit much for the furry friend this week, as pictured laying back in the airconditioning.