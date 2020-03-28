Fox Files: Popular chain remains open amid virus concerns

Silly Solly’s in Rockhampton is open seven days a week.

NEVER fear, help is here.

Silly Solly’s stores remain open after staff were humbled by the support from thousands of Queenslanders who relied on the popular chain each week for their essential items.

Those customers arguably survive week-to-week on a budget, and the store has 10,000 items costing no more than $5.

“As we have always been customer-obsessed, wanting you to save money and live better. We will keep practising these core values ion turbulent times,” a spokesman said.

“We are here for you, Queensland.”

Rockhampton’s Silly Solly’s store is at 107 East St, and open 8.30am to 5.30pm seven days a week.

Phone (07) 4961 1298.

Coming soon

THREE Cat Cosplay helped the Juiced TV crew during the launch of their first event at Rockhampton Hospital recently.

The episode is expected to be telecast soon.

Juiced TV is an Australian program that supports sick children and their families.

Words to live by

WAYNE from Wayne’s hairdressing in Yeppoon offered these words of wisdom to a customer last week.

“I used to cough to cover up a fart, now I fart to cover up a cough,” he said.

Act of kindness

ONE good Samaritan dropped a Wish gift card on a lady’s windscreen while she was visiting Centrelink this week.

While she was only in the facility between 8.30am and 8.50am, they managed to sneak the gift onto her car.

The woman publicly thanked the giver’s generous deed on the Rockhampton Buy and Sell page.

Bad luck

ONE shopper walked around Stockland Rockhampton in a dinosaur costume earlier this week.

When ordering a coffee at Stellarossa, it realised the drink couldn’t reach her mouth which meant no caffeine fix.

Alternative?

SOME newsagents across the region have taken shoppers back to the days when newspapers were used as toilet paper.

Red Hill News gave away free bundles of newspapers last week, posting a photo of their giveaway on social media.

They’ve suggested those shoppers who can’t get their hands on any toilet paper should use their newspapers after a trip to the toilet.