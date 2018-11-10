Fox Files: Prime Minister ScoMo in hot demand by Rocky media

PRIME Minister Scott Morrison rolled into the Beef Capital this week and his visit caused emotions to run a little high among some local media.

A TV reporter was enjoying an "exclusive interview” with the PM on the ScoMo express, which was pre-arranged, when another station's cameraman got tired of waiting outside and jumped on the bus to grab a few shots. That didn't go down too well. The two shared some heated words afterwards before emotions cooled.

All jokes aside, ScoMo loved The Morning Bulletin's Page 1 report on the $800,000m in funding for the Rockhampton Ring Road (see photo above).

Busby Marou

Can you hear it?

BUSBY Marou are gracing the television screens again after appearing in the Tourism and Events Queensland's tourism campaign in April earlier this year.

Their song Blue Road was used and the duo were featured in the ad.

This time around, their new single The Sound of Summer is being used in the Channel 7's new advertisement for being the new home of cricket.

The ad talks about the sound of Australian summer from the sizzle of a barbecue, the smash of a wicket, call of cicadas, cheer of the crowd, the crash of a wave, a scream of "howzat”.... Can you hear it?

'Angel of Australia', Mirusia Contributed

Raise your voice

AFTER she was launched into stardom as she performed alongside Andre Rieu, Brisbane's Mirusia is making her way to perform in Central Queensland. On the final leg of her From the Heat Tour, songstress Mirusia is on her first solo trek across regional Queensland. Described as a concert filled with melodies, Mirusia revealed audiences will gain an insight into her life throughout the show with a selection of stories and anecdotes. Mirusia will perform at Rockhampton's Pilbeam Theatre on Saturday, December 1 from 2pm.

Taliah Edwards at Beverley Prange Dance Centre in Rockhampton. Chris Ison ROK161016cballet4

Royal dancer

ACCOMPLISHED Rockhampton dancer Taliah Edwards, who graduated from The Cathedral College last year, will join Royal Caribbean cruises next month. Taliah trained with Beverley Prange Dance Centre and will move to Miami, Florida to start the contract in three weeks. Congratulations Taliah.

Legend coming to CQ

COUNTRY music superstar Troy Cassar-Daley is coming to Central Queensland next year. He will be coming to Mount Morgan, Yeppoon, Capella and Gladstone for The Legend and the Locals.

Meet Willy Wonka

PERFORMING arts school and dance centre, Epic Studios Australia, are performing a production of Candy Land at the Pilbeam Theatre next Saturday night. In the lead up to the performance, the crew will be spreading the word about the event at the Kershaw Garden playground today from 9.30-10.30am. Snap a photo with the candy man, Willy Wonka and the Oompa Loompas. The Wonkettes will also be handing out free wonka candy at the candy cart. Upload photos of you/your child with Willy Wonka to Instagram and use the hashtag #ESACANDYLAND2018 to go into the draw to win two free tickets to the show. Tickets for the show are available at www.seeitlive.com.au. It starts at 6pm on Saturday November 17.

Lynchy's joke

A WOMAN was flying from Melbourne to Brisbane... unexpectedly, the plane was diverted to Sydney. There was going to be a delay and if the passengers wanted to get off the plane would re-board in 50 minutes.

Everybody got off the plane except one lady who was blind. She had a Seeing Eye Dog was laying quietly underneath the seats.

The pilot asked if her if she would like to get off and she said "No thanks, but Max (the dog) would like to stretch his legs”.

Picture this: All the people in the airport came to a complete standstill when they looked up and saw the pilot walk off the plane with a Seeing Eye Dog. The pilot was even wearing sunglasses. People scattered, trying to change flights and even airlines!