Fox Files: Puppies born during gel blaster shoot-out

Puppies born during shootout

IT WAS Christmas Day and a colleague, Steph Allen’s family was in the middle of a gel-blaster gun war.

A yelp from the garden stopped them in the middle of a reload.

“Out of bullets, we headed to the no-shoot zone to reload when we heard the yelp,” she said.

“We barrelled into the bushes and saw my parents’ dog Missy giving birth to a wriggling puppy.”

Her brother, “transitioned immediately into midwife-mode” and with her stepmother, helped deliver six pups over 12 hours.

The game came to an end when the labour process took a nerve-wracking turn.

One puppy was born not breathing.

“My brother spent what felt like hours working on the pup, breathing into its little mouth, rubbing its chest and trying to clear its throat,” she said.

Weighing the puppies.

Finally, after laboured gasps, it began to breathe and wriggle in his hands.

Another arduous birth later, which resulted in the devastating loss of a pup, her parents bundled up Missy and the pups and headed into town to see the after-hours vet.

At 3am on Boxing Day, they returned home with six more Christmas Day puppies.

Missy is recovering well, and is settling into mum life with the pups’ doting dad, Hank.

Baby’s first Christmas

ENGAGED Central Queensland couple Meg Stokes and Barry Richardson’s son, Koebe celebrated his first Christmas this year.

Meg Stokes and Barry Richradson with their son, Koebe.

“He had so much fun, and it was so fun watching him play with all of his toys,” his loving mum said.

Meanwhile, Matt and Jeana Stokes enjoyed their first Christmas as grandparents.

At the Stokes household, people gave out Christmas cards to show their admiration for their lights display.

Back into it

ROCKHAMPTON-based band Silky Fuzz are back on the scene following Christmas.

SILKY FUZZ: Alistair White, Luther Hurman, Bailey Connor and Graydon Kennedy.

The band has announced a concert to be held tonight at the Giddy Goat in Rockhampton, followed by a performance at Mackay’s Mt Pleasant Tavern where they’ll bid farewell to 2019 on December 31. Visit their Facebook page for more information.

Jump in

LOOK who decided to attend school on Christmas Day!

A group of kangaroos visit Yeppoon State High School on Christmas Day.

A family of four kangaroos hopped in to Yeppoon State High School ahead of time, before kids go back next year.

‘Landry’ and the Jets

MEMBER for Capricornia, Michelle Landry gave herself a well-deserved early Christmas present last week.

Ms Landry attended Elton John’s Yellow Brick Road Tour performance at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre on December 19.