FOX FILES: Read what's on everyone's lips

SISTER ACT: Brodie and her sister Tegan behind the desk of their Nailed It Beauty Parlour. Maddelin McCosker

Rocky beauty parlour 'nails it'

ROCKHAMPTON beauty business Nailed It Beautiful is weaving their way to exciting times.

After outgrowing their southside location, the business moved to a bigger space on Alexandra Street in August.

Since moving to this space, bookings have gone crazy and owner Brodie Davis has had to put on new staff.

With still not enough room, the business is expanding next door into shop 2 (the shop next door on the Richardson Road side).

The new space will have two beauty rooms, a consult area, and a spray tan area.

This site is also where Brodie's sister, Tegan, who also works at Nailed It, had a beauty business and Brodie started her beauty apprenticeship in 2009.

The business is a finalist in The Morning Bulletin's Best in Business awards.

Busby brood grows

THOMAS Busby, half of Busby Marou, recently shared news on Instagram he was going to be a father again.

Thomas lives at Currumbin and is married to wife Huma.

Together they have two children Freddie Rita, 3, and Marigold Margaret, 1.

Fright Night

DERANGED serial killer Michael Myers (fictional character...not an actual murderer) made a frightening appearance at BCC Rockhampton on Wednesday night.

He terrified movie-goers who went to the special screening of David Gordon Green's new film, Halloween, which stars Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode - a woman whose battled 40 years of trauma after she was victimised by Myers.

Myers (portrayed by one of the cinema's staff) paced his way around the cinemas complex before committing 'murder' in Cinema three where the film was about to be shown.

A BCC Rockhampton employee entered the cinema to notify movie-goers they were having 'technical difficulties' before Myers launched out and attacked him - startling the crowd.

Myers then preceded to eerily walk up the aisles to offer free bags of popcorn.

As the lights dimmed, he continued walking around his bag filled with popcorn samples and even chose to sit next to a movie-goer.

It made Halloween night all the more nail-bitingly exciting.

Isn't it ironic?

THE Morning Bulletin's chief photographer Allan Reinikka attended the 10,000 Lives Tobacco Summit with reporter Steph Allen.

He noticed the woman who was in charge of sharing the housekeeping rules had ironically pointed out where the smoking area was located.

Silverado

Lawrence's Holden & HSV's Facebook page has advertised their newest vehicle in their showroom.

Their first Silverado has arrived at the Rockhampton Holden branch and it is looking for a new garage to call home.

Losing the mullet

The Morning Bulletin's Peter Lynch has created a Go Fund Me page as he aims to raise much-needed funds for the Hermann family.

The Cathedral College student, Christian Hermann was paralysed by Guillain Barre Syndrome in May.

Please give Peter a helping hand for a worthy cause.

Visit www.gofundme.com/remove-the-mullet.

Peter tells me he has been wearing his mullet for the best part of 30 years.