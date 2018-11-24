FOX FILES: Read what's on everyone's lips!

YOUNG COWBOY: Nash Mellers, 12,has caused quite a riot at the Great Western Hotel in Rockhampton.

Born to ride the centre ring!

HE MAY only be 12 years old, but Nash Mellers is causing quite the riot at the Great Western Hotel.

Nash is the resident announcer at the rodeo hotel - that is when he isn't on the back of a bucking bull competing in poddy riding.

The young cowboy does a good show on the microphone.

He tells a few jokes and has a bit of fun with the audience from doing the Mexican wave to getting everyone in the centre ring and doing the Nutbush.

Whether it be on a bull or the mic, this kid is born to be in the centre ring.

Keep an eye on Nash - he is going places.

Spot the difference

WHILE it may be bustling with people during CQ's hot weather and the anticipated heatwave this weekend, the Yeppoon Lagoon has something missing.

The 2500 square metre resort style pool was opened in May this year and at the time had a number of luscious palm trees.

There were two North Queensland style trees on an island in the middle and Livingstone Shire Council have confirmed one tree has now died and was removed.

Council said "the precise cause of the tree's death could not be determined and at this juncture, council has no plans to replace that particular tree.”

Capricorn mermaids

PERCHED on the water's edge, the Capricorn mermaids sunned their bright tails as they enjoyed a Saturday morning swim last week at Stony Creek near Yeppoon; sharing a photo of themselves on their Facebook page.

They have also been spotted on the Capricorn Coast to spread some joy around the area.

End of an era

ABC Capricornia radio listeners will miss the long-running voice of Paul Robinson on the air waves.

Last year he celebrated his 20 years with ABC and 40 years in broadcasting.

He is currently on long-service leave and has announced he will not be returning.

All the best for the future Paul.

Barry's surprise

ROCKHAMPTON Regional councillor Drew Wickerson has again showed his creative side.

Earlier this week he gave Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke a personalised birthday cake which looked too good to devour.

Mr O'Rourke recently celebrated his birthday with family and friends, and shared his celebration on his Facebook page.

Haircut with a view

TWO hundred metres above sea level, Rockhampton barber and entrepreneur Miguel Krzywdzinski took up the ultimate challenge - work his magic on top of a mountain.

At the top of Mount Baga, Miguel took one of his clients for a haircut on Sunday where they could overlook the Capricorn region.

Miguel believed he was the first barber to conquer this challenge.

With a panoramic view, there was no doubt it was a memorable experience.