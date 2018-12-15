Fox Files: Rockhampton's hottest gossip column

Rockhampton's Lorinda Merrypor has been cast in The Sapphires production.

Our own Sapphire

LORINDA Merrypor has been announced to star as Julie in The Sapphires production, which will tour the nation from 2019-2020.

The tour will reach more than 140 locations.

Ms Merrypor was thrilled to be given the chance to be a part of the production and said "this opportunity really is a dream come true”.

She has also been a cast member of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical after she received her first professional musical theatre role in Green Day's American Idiot.

Proud encounter

ROCKY'S own beloved author Anna Daniels has had the highest recognition this week.

She shared a photo of herself with Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk holding her popular book, Girl in Between.

They were even wearing matching dresses.

Sealed future

IT WAS announced yesterday the Yeppoon Town Clock had been removed from the coastal hub's CBD.

Livingstone Shire Council had looked into two viable options after community response showed there was a strong preference to remove the clock to landscape the site.

The structure was installed in 1984 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Yeppoon Rotary Club.

Generous gesture

THE Two Professors are giving back.

Owners Letisha and Josh Frenken are donating 50 cents from every coffee sold from last Wednesday to Sunday to Fiona and Wig Dailey, who lost their home at Kabra in the recent bushfires.

Rise of the storm glass oracle

THE storm glass returns.

Earlier this year The Morning Bulletin wrote a number of stories with Emu Park man Glenn Adamus, who has an old storm glass he bought years ago in an old Yacht Chandlery.

The marine barometer originated in the 1700s.

Admiral Robert Fitzroy used one on his voyage through the coasts of South America with Charles Darwin in 1831.

Earlier in the year it predicted heavy rain.

This time it is predicting heavy dew being made.

Magazine star, not a hair out of place

ROCKHAMPTON'S generational barber has been featured in the RM Williams' Outback magazine's latest edition.

Jimmy Kondilis and his business Jim's Barber Shop star in the publication.

The Kondilis family are quite talented at their craft - with his son Sok having his own salon, Hairmoda, next door.

A new hair to the throne?