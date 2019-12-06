Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mrs Melissa McMahon MP, Member for Macalister joined Commissioner Katarina Carroll to present the awards at the cereomy to Sergeant Josh White.
Mrs Melissa McMahon MP, Member for Macalister joined Commissioner Katarina Carroll to present the awards at the cereomy to Sergeant Josh White.
News

Fox Files: Rocky sergeant recognised with award win

Sean Fox
, sean.fox@capnews.com.au
6th Dec 2019 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WELCOME to this week’s edition of the Fox Files where you’ll find the hottest gossip from across the region. See our main story plus more below.

...

Meet Rocky’s own Adopt-a-Cop

SERGEANT Josh White from Rockhampton’s Scenes of Crime unit was awarded this year’s Adopt-a-Cop award for the central region in Brisbane recently.

On November 22, Sergeant White was recognised for his work at St Anthony’s Catholic School in North Rockhampton.

He’d become a familiar face at the school, and was actively involved in the school community.

Arriving in style

LAST week, one of Capricorn Carriages’ beautiful clydesdale horses, Bailey delivered Santa Claus to Rockhampton CBD’s City Centre Plaza.

For the second year in a row, Capricorn Carriages arrived in style outside the centre on Sunday, giving shoppers a unique sight to behold.

Festive Spirit

Mount Morgan’s CBD is looking festive, with the town’s NewsXPress branch decorating its store front with Christmas lights.

Mount Morgan's CBD is ready for Christmas.
Mount Morgan's CBD is ready for Christmas.

The structure built to resemble the town’s former tree of knowledge was also lit in festive colours which brightened the middle of Morgan St’s median strip.

Try a little Caviar

KATIE Lauren is launching its new range, Caviar by Alterna with a special event on Thursday from 5.30pm.

The Caviar range is sold in select salons across the country, so help celebrate with the team with a glass of champagne.

Join the ladies from Katie Lauren at their Caviar product launch on Thursday night.
Join the ladies from Katie Lauren at their Caviar product launch on Thursday night.

Plus enjoy one-night-only discounts throughout the store, and the first 10 people to attend and upload a photo to social media (tagging the business) can grab a special goodie bag.

Visit Katie Lauren on William St in the Rocky CBD (just across the road from the Two Professors cafe).

Helping hands

Mount Morgan families have donated items to the historic town’s rodeo committee for those who’ve been affected by the fires across Yeppoon recently.

Mount Morgan families donate to those who'd lost their homes during the recent bushfires in the Yeppoon district.
Mount Morgan families donate to those who'd lost their homes during the recent bushfires in the Yeppoon district.

Two families who’d lost their homes from the blaze have been helped as a result of these acts of kindness.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mum’s drug truth exposed: ‘I was good at covering it up’

        premium_icon Mum’s drug truth exposed: ‘I was good at covering it up’

        News At 30 years old, Tammy started self medicating and while she was ‘numb’ her world started to fall apart

        5 year NAPLAN trends: How every Rocky area school performed

        premium_icon 5 year NAPLAN trends: How every Rocky area school performed

        Education These are the Rockhampton schools that have improved their NAPLAN results the most...

        How Rocky region’s top NAPLAN schools did it

        premium_icon How Rocky region’s top NAPLAN schools did it

        Education “As a result of our regularly and ongoing data collection, students are aware of...

        VOTE NOW: Who is the best dentist in Central Queensland?

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Who is the best dentist in Central Queensland?

        Business You’ve given us our nominations and now it’s time to vote! Vote for your favourite...